Goodbye to El Hematocrítico, pioneer of the beautiful internet

Miguel López, known on the internet as El Hematocrítico, died this Monday, November 27. Many of us who pass by Verne We have a common chat and, when we commented on it, we couldn’t get over our astonishment. The news has left us devastated, even though most of us did not know him in person.

For us, Hemato He was one of the pioneers of the “beautiful internet”, in which humorous tweets, memes, blogs, tumblrs proliferated… El Hematocrítico touched all those topics and more, and in a big way. Before there was talk of “content creators” and “influencers”, Hemato was, in a much whiter and purer way than what we understand now with those words. Proof of his power of influence is, for example, the popularization of tropism: Hemato himself told on his blog where he had heard this expression (in 2006) and, years later, he turned it into a phenomenon by commenting on the program. Who wants to marry my son. During the broadcast of the program in 2012, the hashtag #HijosTrospidos, promoted by López, swept the program’s official, #quienquieremararse. It was a very funny phenomenon, but it was much more than that: in Spain, it was one of the first occasions in which Twitter became a second screen to comment on television while we watched it, something that now seems strange to us. more normal. It changed, in a way, the way we watch television in our country.

Miguel López also helped many of the viral stories that we would undoubtedly write about in an internet story in Spain to be as we know them. For example, when Manuel Bartual began his famous vacation thread and we all believed it was a true story, El Hematocrítico – Bartual’s friend – was one of the accomplices who knew the story from the beginning: he commented on it and shared it so that it would grow. organic form. A year later, in the also very popular #RedMonkey, Hemato participated with a thread in which he “discovered” who was behind the plot, Manuel Bartual and Modesto García. He was agreed. Oh, and the ecce homo of Borja. Do you remember how it became popular on the internet in 2012? Exactly: like the Trospid Christ, Ecce Homo tróspido or Trospid Restoration.

Post in ‘El Hematocrítico de Arte’ dedicated to Borja’s ecce homo. Click on the image to go to the original post

Hemato also tested innovative narratives on the internet. A couple of years before Netflix published Bandersnatch, the episode of Black Mirror that put on the table, again, the stories of Choose your own adventure, López had already tried them on Twitter: Legends of Hemato It was an adventure in which, through surveys, its followers chose where the plot would continue. They were collected in a moment Twitter, which with the arrival of Elon Musk has become inoperative, although the tweets (and the public’s decisions) can still be seen in individual messages.