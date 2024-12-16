Winter is here to stay and, although it has not yet officially started, the cold is already noticeable in much of Spain. So coats become the greatest allies of the season. And, as in any field of fashion, this year there are also trendy models.

The cloth proposals, the animal print or Barbour style parkas are some of the basics of the season that cannot be missing in anyone’s closet fashionista. Of course, we must look for those models that, in addition to keeping us warm to cope with low temperatures, maintain style and follow fashion trends.

Achieving this binomial is simple, but, if we also want to find a cheap coatthe search becomes complicated. We know that investing in a good garment is (very much!) worth it, but it is not always good for our pockets. However, we have found one that meets all the requirements: good, pretty and cheap. It is about a shearling coat that is on sale at Lidl for less than 25 euros.

A shearling coat for less than 25 euros

This coat is available in two colors. Lidl





This warm proposal for winter imitates shearling fabric, one of the trends that returns every winter season, so we can say that it has become a wardrobe basic. We like it for its texture, its elegant cut and, of course, for the price, since it is not easy to find a model with these characteristics for less than 50 euros.

The shearling coat that we highlight from Lidl has a zipper on the inside and is made with recycled material. Additionally, it is available in two colors, black and brown, and in sizes S, M and L. Of course, not all of them already have stocksand we are not surprised by its practicality and good price. So, if you are interested, don’t think about it too much.

Its lapel collar, button closure and side pockets are the hallmarks of the classic cloth coats that always triumph. This silhouette is reinforced by the loose cut with slightly dropped shoulders.





How to wear the shearling coat

This garment fits various types of looks. Lidl

Due to the design of the coat, one would think that it is a proposal only suitable for formal outfits. However, its possibilities are broader. So, it fits with dresses, jeans of different cuts and, also, with leather proposals, all of them combined with a beautiful sweater.

Of course, the proposals sporty They are also perfect for this garment. In fact, betting on them is doing so the comfort, and who is going to give it up? The pants jogger or Even cargo are two good options for this. And what do you think of the total look of sheep that they propose to us from Lidl (image on the right? We are clear about it: a resounding yes!

