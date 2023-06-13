A group of people observe the oceanic fish tank of the Mazatlán aquarium Courtesy

“What time does the Show of dolphins and seals?”, a 7-year-old boy asks Juan Felipe Michel, a young psychologist who works at the Gran Acuario Mazatlán organizing children’s activities so that the youngest visitors reinforce what they learned on their tour. That is perhaps one of the questions most often asked by visitors to the aquarium inaugurated on May 30 in Mazatlán, in the Mexican city of Sinaloa, whose beaches are bathed by the Sea of ​​Cortez. “The parents are the ones who ask and the children, therefore, too”, says the educator.

The question is logical. For decades, in Mexico and the rest of the world, an aquarium was understood as the extraction of species from their natural habitat for human entertainment, something unsustainable in the context of the current depredation of the environment and global warming. It is also inevitable that visitors ask about the shows, because a few meters from the new enclosure is the old Mazatlán aquarium, which not long ago announced its show with dolphins and sea lions, the macaws on devil’s skates and the exhibition of penguins, coming from places very different from the Sea of ​​Cortez. In fact, the website still exists and boasts the largest penguin in Mexico.

In the last 15 years, organizations such as the United Nations or the World Bank have called on companies to implement sustainable business formulas that support the “blue economy”, with the idea that the oceans help curb climate change by absorbing 30 % of carbon dioxide emissions.

“We have to have what we call animal welfare as a paradigm. It is not that we make the aquariums and then we think about what species we are going to put, but that we see what species we are going to have, the collection is made and, accordingly, we make the aquariums”, says Mauro Tambella, director of Operations of the Gran Acuario Mazatlán, with 23 years of experience in these venues.

Now, visitors must replace their expectation of seeing marine mammals at work by contemplating and learning from some 250 species, all exclusive to the Sea of ​​Cortez —the aquarium does not intend to show ecosystems foreign to the region— distributed in 19 different rooms, depending on the habitat to which they belong: deep waters, the coasts, areas of land and forests, mangroves and an aviary.

“We are working on generating a new mentality, and that is why they are no longer shows. We tell people that these are educational interactions now; We don’t say fish tanks or shelters either, now they are habitats under human care”, says psychologist Juan Felipe Michel. In the new aquarium, people can interact with some animals, such as manta rays, in a room guarded by staff who verify that they wash their hands before touching them.

“Before it was just an entertainment center. Today it is a means for conservation. We seek to make it sustainable and achieve profitability with educational programs in favor of conservation”, comments Rafael Lizárraga, general director of the great aquarium. The entire project of 50,000 square meters includes a research center where specialists will be focused on generating programs to care for and preserve the species of the Sea of ​​Cortez.

The initial conservation programs include that of sea turtles, emblematic of the Sea of ​​Cortez, and repopulations of endangered species such as the botete and the sea bass, which are used by humans. The programs include working with coastal towns to help them find alternative income and avoid overfishing.

sum of resources

The aquarium is part of a master plan that was born from a group of businessmen to promote Mazatlán as a destination, with the idea of ​​generating a greater tourist offer for local and foreign visitors. “Headed by businessman Ernesto Coppel —president of Grupo Pueblo Bonito— they worked on a plan that includes renovating Central Park, a museum, and the aquarium. Today hoteliers, shipping companies and tour operators have a new element to promote Mazatlán”, says Rafael Lizárraga, general director of the Gran Acuario, who estimates that the first year of operation they will receive some 900,000 visitors.

Giving life to an aquarium with the idea of ​​preserving species and educating involved an investment of 1,800 million pesos (about 104 million dollars) under the public-private partnership scheme: 30% of the budget comes from the federal government and the rest from Pueblo Bonito Group. In addition to building the structure, it was necessary to invest in a technology that would recreate habitats for different species.

The construction of the recently inaugurated first stage, which covers 26,000 square meters, began in 2017, but the pandemic delayed its completion. “From two years it went to more than four of construction. A lot of raw material is international, and it could not arrive, and the installers could not come until there were vaccines, ”says Lizárraga. Six foreign companies from Turkey, Japan, France, Portugal, Denmark and Spain participated in the equipment, but the majority (36) were nationals.

Tatiana Bilbao’s architectural design includes a central building of more than 1,000 square meters that houses exhibition tanks with a capacity for 4.7 million liters of water. The largest of them has a height of seven meters and a base of 13 meters. The result is the largest aquarium in Mexico and Latin America.

The concrete building

The new enclosure breaks with the traditional aquarium paradigm from the same building conceived by Bilbao, a multiform and asymmetric structure in which gray is the predominant color due to the use of concrete and green dots some spaces where there are planters. The building has some ‘weeping walls’, so called because water runs over them, up to 20 meters high.

The first step to discover what that great gray mass protects is to climb about 50 steps. Conceptually, the architect imagined the aquarium based on a fictional story. “I have always believed that architecture is made from the stories that are told, and that they can happen in it,” she explains. “I like to think that nature took this building and that one year it was built to develop its own life. And that, when the sea brought it to the surface, we humans were able to get in to see what had happened there”, says Bilbao, who says that the project has a lot of what she imagined as a child when her father read Jules Verne to her. .

At first, she herself was confronted with the idea of ​​building an aquarium: “It was hard for me to understand that we had to make an aquarium, that they are those worlds where man controls the universe and it is like bringing a life that we cannot really live” , it states. But the idea of ​​creating a center for research and protection of the life of the Sea of ​​Cortez allowed her to restructure her thinking. It would be the first building created to raise awareness for one of the world’s most diverse and important maritime areas, she says.

Architecture for Bilbao has the function of creating spaces that allow man to relate to his environment, instead of creating walls and limits that make him feel out of place in the ecosystem in which he lives. “The aquarium, instead of being a limit to produce an extraction for human consumption, is a means to generate a different relationship with its environment,” says Bilbao.

His team worked with a group of experts from other branches to understand what the animals that would live there needed, what kind of water conditions or what temperature. “And with them we were trying to understand what kind of species could inhabit the spaces,” he adds.

Backstage

The engine room of the Mazatlán aquarium is reminiscent of that of a large ship. Entering there is like being behind the scenes of a great theater, where what happens in front of the public is planned. But what does a machine room do in an aquarium? “It is the marine life support room, here all the machines allow us to keep the species alive”, says Varis Mutkilioglu, in charge of the area for the company MAT Filtration Technologies.

The firm, based in Turkey, specializes in water filtration for aquariums, and was contracted for the design, supply, and installation of the entire system, which consists of 200 pieces of equipment, 500 sensors, 15 kilometers of pipes, and more than 20 kilometers of cables. “It is one of the largest mechanical rooms in the world dedicated to an aquarium,” says the expert, adding that they used the same engineering as in aquariums in Qatar, Dubai and the United States.

The equipment allows configuring the water quality according to the needs of each species. The seawater passes through four filters, one protein with ozone, one biological based on bacteria, one activated carbon and one ultraviolet light, in addition to having a device that regulates its temperature according to the needs of the animals.

Through sensors it is possible to monitor in real time the water parameters of the different habitats, its temperature, salinity, PH and remote control on electronic tablets. Thanks to this technology, the aquarium can, among other things, have a living mangrove. “We simulate the change of tide as nature does, we have a period of six hours with high tide, and in half an hour the low tide enters, with which we allow the species to take refuge in the roots of the mangrove and the next day it rises the tide again,” explains Mutkilioglu. He is part of the Turkish team that will be in Mexico for three years until they have fully trained the Mexican staff.