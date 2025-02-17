The fashion industry laments the loss of Cortés Goterris Dolores, a visionary of the swimsuits design that revolutionized the sector marking Several milestones in its history such as being a pioneer in the creation of the first elastic swimmer fabric. … The designer and businesswoman, Originally from Vila-Real, he died last Sunday at age 98 leaving a whole legacy in his signature and textile innovation.

«A working woman and advanced in time that he made his way as an entrepreneur at a time when women had moral and legal restrictions to do many tasks considered male, ”said the mayor of his hometown, José Benlloch. The mayor stressed that for all those merits, the Consistory agreed to his appointment as Favorite daughter of Vila-Real last April 24, 2017.

As the plenary agreement of granting this distinction stands out, Dolores Cortés Goterris was a businesswoman and designer, pioneer in the textile sectorspecifically in the bathroom fashion, creator of the first elastic fabric for the preparation of these pieces.

A bathroom for history

The elastic swimsuit of Dolores Cortés



Courtesy of the brand





The fashion designer bathroom Cortés Dolores He commemorated in 2018 in his parade of Mercedes Fashion Week Madrid El 65 anniversary of the creation of his first swimsuit, a moment that marked history in a garment, in a family, in a company, in an industry and in a sector. It was the first swimsuit created by Cortés Dolores itself, who overcame the obstacles of the society of the last century how to undertake their own business and, that many women will be encouraged to go to the beach in a swimsuit.

Creating that famous and now so normalized elastic swimsuit was not an easy task. To do this, he transformed a traditional sewing machine so that could sew with rubber thread. He sewed multiple stitching in a flat fabric to achieve the long -awaited elasticity and went from the artisanal manufacture of the first swimsuits of the 50s, to position yourself in the Top of the fashion bath. In fact, she herself became a model of her designs to go to Benicàssim beach.

At present, its latest collections are a clear example of the firm bet that the brand has with the female bodywith enhancing the figure and adapting to the needs of all kinds of women.

A effort story

Born in 1926Cortés became one of the great fashion pioneers in Spain. After its beginnings in a small merchandise in the early 60s, the designer creates the Docor company. Thanks to tireless and innovative work, the businesswoman received throughout her career different achievements and distinctions such as the Gold Medal for Merit at Work in 2002, Award for the Women’s Women’s Women and Jaume I University Award for his business career in 2005, among other recognitions. He developed a successful business career knowing keeping the roots in your city, where your company is still based.

In 1991, his daughter Dolores Font Cortés, took the reins of the company with the firm work of continuing its growth and expansion. «She was an extraordinary, resilient and pioneer woman. Today we remember her with love and gratitude, we are sure that her memory will promote us to move forward with the same passion and determination with which she lived «, he wrote his own brand in her farewell message on social networks.

Your legacy It will remain alive in each design and in each step that your signature continues to give in the bathing fashion industry.