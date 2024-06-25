“That unfortunate man who ordered so many people to be killed in ’68.” This is how Teresa, 74, refers to former President Gustavo Díaz Ordaz, responsible for the student massacre of October 2, 1968, and to the name of the street where she has lived for nearly 50 years. Now, that name will disappear from the roads of Mexico City and can be replaced by that of Adela Salazar, activist and leader of the 1968 movement, through the initiative The City of Heroines, which seeks to give roads a woman’s name. of a city made up of 65,000 streets, of which 95% have male names. However, despite the symbolism behind the transformation, residents of the street named after the former president have not been notified of what will happen, and most do not perceive the change as a victory, but as a bureaucratic via crucis.

Inti Muñoz Santini, Secretary of Urban Development and Housing (Seduvi), explained that the process will be done in collaboration with academics, architects and women’s spaces, in order to be able to talk with the residents of the streets. The head of Government, Martí Batres, said on June 19 that the name change will begin 15 days later, but until now there are places where residents have not been notified.

“The one we hate is the Lord, not the name.”

Fernando Oliva, 86, has lived for much of his life on General Antonio López de Santa Anna Street — the person responsible for the sale of much of the Mexican territory to the United States in 1853 and the other name to be erased in the first phase of The City of Heroines—in the Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office. Oliva says that no one notified him of the change on the street, and that changing all of his paperwork again can be problematic, especially for someone his age. He also says enthusiastically that despite being used to the name, it is a real change: “if it is for the good of the country, then so much the better, right?”

Brayan Salazar is 25 years old, six decades younger than Fernando, but they both share the same feeling, the same doubt and the same street. “As long as it is a change for the better, there is not much inconvenience, right?” says Brayan, while he explains that they are names from other times and that not everyone knows them well. He also accepts that he is going to be stressed when he has to order food at home and even more so when he needs to change his National Electoral Institute (INE) credential.

Martí Batres at the presentation of the ‘The City of Heroines’ initiative, in March 2024. DARKQUARTERS

Marina Romero, 72 years old, lives on Díaz Ordaz Street, in the Iztapalapa mayor’s office, east of the capital. She, too, did not receive notice from the authorities, but she is not surprised. “Now the government does what it wants,” she says. She remembers that in a nearby neighborhood they renamed the names of streets that previously only had numbers for those of wars and battles, but that today no one calls them that. “It was very complicated for me, because we already got used to 7th Street, that street, and it is still like that. Because a street of white prickly pears and battle, of I don’t know what, well no.”

According to the Government of Mexico City, the names to be deleted “do not represent principles of freedom and rights of our city,” but while the residents share a feeling of contempt against the figure of Díaz Ordaz, they do not do so against the title of your street. “The one we hate is the lord, not the name. Well, we’re already used to the name,” says María Matilde, a 62-year-old neighbor. After living nearly 40 years in the same place, she has normalized the name so much that only when she sees the photo of the former president does she remember what she did. Daniel Díaz, 39 years old, considers the change as something positive, but he also worries about everything it entails: “then to change everything, the documentation of the children, of secondary school. For example, the property, the electricity, the telephone. It’s a pain to be doing all that.”

Batres assured that the initiative seeks to contribute to the change of patriarchal culture and thinking for a culture of equality. In the capital there are 27 streets named after Gustavo Díaz Ordaz, and one named Antonio López de Santa Anna.

After a survey carried out during March, Women’s Month, where more than 25,000 people voted, the name of the ten most voted women will replace the name of those streets. This is Rita Guerrero, vocalist of the rock band Santa Sabina who died in 2011; Adela Salazar, who helped dozens of people to free themselves after the student repression of 1968 and 1971; Benita Galeana, writer and suffragette; Elvia Carrillo Puerto, feminist and first woman elected as a representative in Yucatán; Remedios Varo, painter and writer; Rosario Castellanos, writer, intellectual and pioneer of Mexican feminism; Adela Velarde, creator of the revolutionary group Las Adelitas; Valentina Ramírez Avitia, revolutionary who dressed as a man to fight against the dictatorship of Porfirio Díaz; Matilde Montoya, the first Mexican woman to enter the National School of Medicine and achieve an academic degree in 1887; and Elena Garro, Mexican poet, novelist, journalist and intellectual.

