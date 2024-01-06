Christian Oliver, actor of “Cobra 11” actor, dies

The actor Christian Oliver died in a tragic plane crash together with his two daughters aged 10 and 12: the news was confirmed by the Royal Police of the Caribbean island.

Born in Germany, Christian Oliver, whose real name was Christian Klepser, was 51 years old and was best known for playing the role of policeman Jan Richter in the hit TV series Cobra Special Squad 11.

During his career he has taken part in numerous productions, both television and film, including Speed ​​Racer, Sense8 And Operation Valkyriefilm starring Tom Cruise.

According to a first reconstruction, the aircraft on board which there were Oliver and his two daughters, Madita and Annik Klepser, had taken off from JF Mitchell airport in Paget Farm, Bequia, an island in the Grenadines, around 12pm, with final destination St. Lucia.

“A few moments after takeoff, the plane encountered difficulties and crashed into the ocean,” the police said in a statement.

“Fishermen and divers from Paget Farm immediately rushed to the scene in their boats to provide relief. The Coast Guard was promptly notified and traveled to Paget Farm, Bequia, to coordinate the rescue operation.”

In addition to Christian Oliver and his two daughters, the plane's pilot died in the crash. The bodies of all four victims have been recovered by the coastguard and will now undergo post-mortem examinations to determine the exact causes of the tragedy.