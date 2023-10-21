Carla Bley, pianist and composer. Klaus Muempher

The review published in this newspaper about Carla Bley’s last album released during her lifetime, Life Goes On, said that this one had “an air of the end of the cycle, perhaps even a farewell.” Recorded in 2019, after Bley was found to have a brain tumor the previous year, and published just before the pandemic, the pianist and composer closed with it a trilogy and, probably more than consciously, also a discography that is a faithful reflection of the work of a brilliant woman, one of the most important composers in the history of jazz, without distinction of genres. Because, among the main activities she cultivated, long before being a pianist, arranger, ideologist, pioneer of recording independence and band leader, Carla Bley was an extraordinary composer who can sit on the Olympus of the genre alongside her male analogues without hesitate.

In recent years, his apparent fragility, fostered by his characteristic thinness, did not reflect the magnificent state of musical form that he maintained until the end of the last decade, after a career of more than 60 years in which he built an entire musical ecosystem through around her, breaking barriers of all kinds as a woman, as a creator and as a jazz player. On October 17, Bley died at the age of 87 at her home in Willow, New York, due to complications from her brain tumor.

Born in Oakland (California) in 1936, she began singing and studying piano with her father, Emil Borg—of Swedish origin, a piano teacher and choir director in a church—and when she was just a teenager she went to New York. because, as he said, that’s where the music was then. Thus, working as a cigarette seller at the legendary Birdland club, she had the opportunity to listen to all the musicians who passed by there—like the one she said was always her favorite, Count Basie—and imbibed everything they had to offer. was happening on the scene. It was also at Birdland that she met pianist Paul Bley, who encouraged her to compose and play with him. At that time she changed her birth name, Lovella May Borg, first to Karen Borg, and shortly thereafter to Carla Borg, before marrying Bley and adopting her surname, becoming Carla Bley.

In the early sixties, his compositions began to be recorded by some of the most important names in modern jazz, such as George Russel, Jimmy Giuffre, Don Ellis and Paul Bley himself, among others, immediately earning the respect and admiration of many. of the most important jazz players of the moment. In the mid-1960s, Paul and Carla divorced, although she kept the pianist’s last name even after marrying Austrian trumpeter Michael Mantler shortly thereafter.

His association with Mantler went far beyond their relationship and the daughter they had (also an artist Karen Mantler): together they created a lot of music, they formed the group Jazz Realities alongside Steve Lacy and, shortly after, the legendary Jazz Composers Orchestra (which would produce some masterpieces of the free jazz of the sixties and seventies) and the homonymous association of musicians. Following in the footsteps of illustrious predecessors such as Charles Mingus and Max Roach, Mantler and Bley also formed their own record label to publish the music of the orchestra and their collaborators (JCOA) and even, in the early seventies, founded New Music Distribution Service ( NDMS), a non-profit distributor to promote the circulation of different independent labels, mainly dedicated to experimental music and contemporary jazz. Although these projects were short-lived, in 1974 Mantler and Bley also founded their company WATTwhich was at the same time a record label, publishing house and recording studio, and under that brand they published all their albums for the next 35 years.

In the second half of the sixties, Bley grew enormously and rose to the forefront thanks to three colossal albums. On the one hand, A Genuine Tong Funeral which, despite being published under the leadership of Gary Burton in 1968, is largely a Bley album: all the compositions are his, as well as the arrangements and musical direction, and in this work the first signs of discoveries are seen musicals that the composer would continue to explore in years to come. For another, Liberation Music Orchestradebut of the orchestra of the same name in 1970, which, although led by double bassist Charlie Haden, was actually a project of both: on its iconic cover, Bley and Haden hold the banner with the name of the orchestra, and a label below The photo reads “Arrangements by Carla Bley” (this image would be replicated in the orchestra album that Haden and Bley published in 2005, Not In Our Name, in opposition to the Iraq war). And finally, the monumental Climber Over The Hill: a kind of jazz opera – although Bley presents the work as a “chrono transduction” lasting more than an hour and a half, with a libretto by the poet Paul Haines adapted and set to music by Bley, and recorded between 1968 and 1971 with more than 50 musicians , among which were names like Don Cherry, Gato Barbieri, Enrico Rava, John McLaughlin, Roswell Rudd and Paul Motian, as well as the bassist and vocalist Jack Bruce and a very young Linda Ronstadt. This original, demanding and vast work was Bley’s recording debut as a leader, and cemented her fame by showing the world once and for all an ambitious and genuine songwriter, capable of developing her personal vision even with projects as challenging and complex as this one. . It is not by chance that she received a Guggenheim Fellowship in composition in 1972.

From then on, Bley’s career flowed, project by project, as she arranged, and practically always as the leader of her own bands and projects, staying faithful to her own music, oblivious to prevailing trends. Like any individualist, her path was forged at the expense of everything other than her musical desires, which crystallized decade by decade in albums like Dinner Music, Social Studies, Live!, Fleur Carnivore either The Very Big Carla Bley Band, among many others, always with regular collaborators and different formats. Bley and his compositions have always been the true guiding thread of his career.

In the mid-eighties she began a relationship with the prodigious bassist Steve Swallow, forging a close emotional and musical bond that has remained until his death. In reality, Bley and Swallow had known each other since the late ’50s, and the bassist was a member of most of Bley’s bands since the late ’70s. With the nineties comes a kind of maturity for the composer: her prestige is unbreakable and, although the paths of jazz follow her path, Bley does not stop developing her own music with a firmer and more conscious spirit. She already accumulates a lot behind her, and every step she takes is solid, which makes her discography flow seamlessly: be it with whatever project she owns, from the intimacy of her duets with Swallow (Go Together) to chamber jazz (Fancy Chamber Music) or the magnitude of its large bands (Looking For America), each album he publishes is of a very high level. This was the case until well into the 21st century, when he recorded one last masterpiece with his big band (Appearing Nightly), an album of enormous beauty with the Italian trumpeter Paolo Fresu (The Lost Chords Find Paolo Fresu), a delightfully original album of Christmas carols (Carla’s Christmas Carols) and that magnificent trilogy that we mentioned at the beginning, with his trio with Swallow and the British saxophonist Andy Sheppard.

Carla Bley’s music has always reflected her elusive personality. She can be tremendously serious and, at the same time, always shows an enormous sense of humor, combining erudition with the mundane and the fun with the formal in the same piece. A lover of certain traditional forms, metal sections and unusual instrumental conjugations, the sound of her formations is very characteristic, whatever their format. Even her style as a pianist, limited but very skillful and eloquent, has a particular sound, both for her pulse and for her always interesting choice of chords and harmonic construction.

In addition to all his own work, as he expanded his creative corpus over the years, Bley’s figure grew until he became, without any hint of a doubt, one of the main references of contemporary jazz composition. Countless musicians have recorded her pieces, including numerous albums dedicated exclusively to her compositions, and his legacy is one of the richest in the genre. Original, extensive and, as posterity will surely demonstrate, eternal.

