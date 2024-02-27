'The Marvels' premiered on November 10, 2023. This film aimed to be a great success for the MCU, with the plot and the actors who were part of the cast. However, this film was one of the most criticized by the audience and critics, who claimed that Marvel had lost its magic.

Brie Larsonthe protagonist of this film, was present at the 2024 SAG Awards and the reporters who were following the gala did not hesitate to ask her about her future in the MCU. Although, she had a happy look about her nomination for best television actress, when she heard her question her face changed and her response left fans worried.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Naruto' live action: Marvel director will be in charge of the adaptation of the famous manga

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Marvels' comes to streaming: release date and where to watch the Marvel movie ONLINE

What did Brie Larson say about Captain Marvel?

Brie Larson was direct and sharp with the reporter who consulted her about her fate in Marvel. “I have nothing to say about it”, expressed the actress. This caused many followers of the MCU speculate about the captain's ending and how Marvel and Disney will resolve her return or departure.

On the other hand, 'The Marvels', despite having been a highly promoted film on social networks, has not raised enough, even Jason Momoa's film in 'Aquaman 2' had a better reception, something that did not happen before. However, the company Marvel In the face of all this crisis, he is only working on series for the platform Disney Plus and the only movie scheduled for this year is 'Deadpool 3'.

YOU CAN SEE: Mark Ruffalo reveals why there wouldn't be a 'Hulk' movie: “It's very expensive”

How much did 'The Marvels' gross at its premiere?

'The Marvels' raised $47 millionthis is only a third of what the movie 'Captain Marvel' earned in 2019. In addition, this film meant a great loss for the company, since it is the first time they have gone through a crisis and since then it has been treated to play with the idea of ​​reviving some characters like Iron Man, Captain America, among others.

This significant decline has perplexed the industry, and David A. Gross Franchise Research Entertainment has called it “an unprecedented industry collapse.” Marvel“Despite surpassing 'Ant-Man''s 2015 revenue of $57.2 million, 'The Marvels' represents a rare departure from Marvel's pattern of consistent success.

YOU CAN SEE: Henry Cavill would go from hero to villain: actor leaves Superman forgotten and would join Marvel

What is the plot of 'The Marvels'?

'The Marvels' tells the story of Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel), who after recovering her identity from the oppressive Kree and take revenge against the Supreme Intelligence, she faces unexpected results that leave her grappling with the burden of a universe in disarray.

'The Marvels' premiered in November 2023. Photo: YouTube screenshot

#Goodbye #Captain #Marvel #Brie #Larson #leaves #intriguing #message #puts #danger

'The Marvels' premiered on November 10, 2023. This film aimed to be a great success for the MCU, with the plot and the actors who were part of the cast. However, this film was one of the most criticized by the audience and critics, who claimed that Marvel had lost its magic.

Brie Larsonthe protagonist of this film, was present at the 2024 SAG Awards and the reporters who were following the gala did not hesitate to ask her about her future in the MCU. Although, she had a happy look about her nomination for best television actress, when she heard her question her face changed and her response left fans worried.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Naruto' live action: Marvel director will be in charge of the adaptation of the famous manga

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Marvels' comes to streaming: release date and where to watch the Marvel movie ONLINE

What did Brie Larson say about Captain Marvel?

Brie Larson was direct and sharp with the reporter who consulted her about her fate in Marvel. “I have nothing to say about it”, expressed the actress. This caused many followers of the MCU speculate about the captain's ending and how Marvel and Disney will resolve her return or departure.

On the other hand, 'The Marvels', despite having been a highly promoted film on social networks, has not raised enough, even Jason Momoa's film in 'Aquaman 2' had a better reception, something that did not happen before. However, the company Marvel In the face of all this crisis, he is only working on series for the platform Disney Plus and the only movie scheduled for this year is 'Deadpool 3'.

YOU CAN SEE: Mark Ruffalo reveals why there wouldn't be a 'Hulk' movie: “It's very expensive”

How much did 'The Marvels' gross at its premiere?

'The Marvels' raised $47 millionthis is only a third of what the movie 'Captain Marvel' earned in 2019. In addition, this film meant a great loss for the company, since it is the first time they have gone through a crisis and since then it has been treated to play with the idea of ​​reviving some characters like Iron Man, Captain America, among others.

This significant decline has perplexed the industry, and David A. Gross Franchise Research Entertainment has called it “an unprecedented industry collapse.” Marvel“Despite surpassing 'Ant-Man''s 2015 revenue of $57.2 million, 'The Marvels' represents a rare departure from Marvel's pattern of consistent success.

YOU CAN SEE: Henry Cavill would go from hero to villain: actor leaves Superman forgotten and would join Marvel

What is the plot of 'The Marvels'?

'The Marvels' tells the story of Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel), who after recovering her identity from the oppressive Kree and take revenge against the Supreme Intelligence, she faces unexpected results that leave her grappling with the burden of a universe in disarray.

'The Marvels' premiered in November 2023. Photo: YouTube screenshot

#Goodbye #Captain #Marvel #Brie #Larson #leaves #intriguing #message #puts #danger

'The Marvels' premiered on November 10, 2023. This film aimed to be a great success for the MCU, with the plot and the actors who were part of the cast. However, this film was one of the most criticized by the audience and critics, who claimed that Marvel had lost its magic.

Brie Larsonthe protagonist of this film, was present at the 2024 SAG Awards and the reporters who were following the gala did not hesitate to ask her about her future in the MCU. Although, she had a happy look about her nomination for best television actress, when she heard her question her face changed and her response left fans worried.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Naruto' live action: Marvel director will be in charge of the adaptation of the famous manga

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Marvels' comes to streaming: release date and where to watch the Marvel movie ONLINE

What did Brie Larson say about Captain Marvel?

Brie Larson was direct and sharp with the reporter who consulted her about her fate in Marvel. “I have nothing to say about it”, expressed the actress. This caused many followers of the MCU speculate about the captain's ending and how Marvel and Disney will resolve her return or departure.

On the other hand, 'The Marvels', despite having been a highly promoted film on social networks, has not raised enough, even Jason Momoa's film in 'Aquaman 2' had a better reception, something that did not happen before. However, the company Marvel In the face of all this crisis, he is only working on series for the platform Disney Plus and the only movie scheduled for this year is 'Deadpool 3'.

YOU CAN SEE: Mark Ruffalo reveals why there wouldn't be a 'Hulk' movie: “It's very expensive”

How much did 'The Marvels' gross at its premiere?

'The Marvels' raised $47 millionthis is only a third of what the movie 'Captain Marvel' earned in 2019. In addition, this film meant a great loss for the company, since it is the first time they have gone through a crisis and since then it has been treated to play with the idea of ​​reviving some characters like Iron Man, Captain America, among others.

This significant decline has perplexed the industry, and David A. Gross Franchise Research Entertainment has called it “an unprecedented industry collapse.” Marvel“Despite surpassing 'Ant-Man''s 2015 revenue of $57.2 million, 'The Marvels' represents a rare departure from Marvel's pattern of consistent success.

YOU CAN SEE: Henry Cavill would go from hero to villain: actor leaves Superman forgotten and would join Marvel

What is the plot of 'The Marvels'?

'The Marvels' tells the story of Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel), who after recovering her identity from the oppressive Kree and take revenge against the Supreme Intelligence, she faces unexpected results that leave her grappling with the burden of a universe in disarray.

'The Marvels' premiered in November 2023. Photo: YouTube screenshot

#Goodbye #Captain #Marvel #Brie #Larson #leaves #intriguing #message #puts #danger

'The Marvels' premiered on November 10, 2023. This film aimed to be a great success for the MCU, with the plot and the actors who were part of the cast. However, this film was one of the most criticized by the audience and critics, who claimed that Marvel had lost its magic.

Brie Larsonthe protagonist of this film, was present at the 2024 SAG Awards and the reporters who were following the gala did not hesitate to ask her about her future in the MCU. Although, she had a happy look about her nomination for best television actress, when she heard her question her face changed and her response left fans worried.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Naruto' live action: Marvel director will be in charge of the adaptation of the famous manga

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Marvels' comes to streaming: release date and where to watch the Marvel movie ONLINE

What did Brie Larson say about Captain Marvel?

Brie Larson was direct and sharp with the reporter who consulted her about her fate in Marvel. “I have nothing to say about it”, expressed the actress. This caused many followers of the MCU speculate about the captain's ending and how Marvel and Disney will resolve her return or departure.

On the other hand, 'The Marvels', despite having been a highly promoted film on social networks, has not raised enough, even Jason Momoa's film in 'Aquaman 2' had a better reception, something that did not happen before. However, the company Marvel In the face of all this crisis, he is only working on series for the platform Disney Plus and the only movie scheduled for this year is 'Deadpool 3'.

YOU CAN SEE: Mark Ruffalo reveals why there wouldn't be a 'Hulk' movie: “It's very expensive”

How much did 'The Marvels' gross at its premiere?

'The Marvels' raised $47 millionthis is only a third of what the movie 'Captain Marvel' earned in 2019. In addition, this film meant a great loss for the company, since it is the first time they have gone through a crisis and since then it has been treated to play with the idea of ​​reviving some characters like Iron Man, Captain America, among others.

This significant decline has perplexed the industry, and David A. Gross Franchise Research Entertainment has called it “an unprecedented industry collapse.” Marvel“Despite surpassing 'Ant-Man''s 2015 revenue of $57.2 million, 'The Marvels' represents a rare departure from Marvel's pattern of consistent success.

YOU CAN SEE: Henry Cavill would go from hero to villain: actor leaves Superman forgotten and would join Marvel

What is the plot of 'The Marvels'?

'The Marvels' tells the story of Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel), who after recovering her identity from the oppressive Kree and take revenge against the Supreme Intelligence, she faces unexpected results that leave her grappling with the burden of a universe in disarray.

'The Marvels' premiered in November 2023. Photo: YouTube screenshot

#Goodbye #Captain #Marvel #Brie #Larson #leaves #intriguing #message #puts #danger