CS: GO maintains a strong competitive scene that continues to stand after several years, in which it has had changes to refresh the experience.

East shooter has some solutions to mitigate the absence of players, for example, the inclusion of bots who take control of the characters before a disconnection.

This characteristic allowed the affected team to be compensated; however, it will disappear due to a new patch that is being heavily criticized by fans of CS: GO.

Despite the fact that eight years have passed since its launch, Counter Strike: Global Offensive, better known as CS: GO, continues to have a great presence on the scene gamer.

This multiplayer title is so competitive that not everyone dares to play it, but those who master it can win more than simple games.

The latest update of CS: GO angered a large part of the community as it confirmed that the bots they will be withdrawn, leaving teams with an absent player at a disadvantage.

Bots say goodbye to competitive modes.

Previously, when a player logged out, their character was controlled by the game’s AI, giving them a chance to overcome their team despite being at a disadvantage.

This will no longer happen, at least in competitive games, so from now on if someone fails to enter, it will be easier for you to lose.

Now they will be a free kill.

Another change will modify a strategy of the players in CS: GO

This will not be the only change in CS: GOAs they will also remove the ability to ‘point’ weapons within competitive matches, and while it doesn’t seem like a big change, it will affect teams’ strategy.

This is because this option was used to track players within the map, so there will be one option to find them.

Do you think these changes will favor the game?

