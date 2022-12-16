We have been used to seeing for almost 30 years now Ash Ketchum protagonist of all the main themed television adventures Pokémon. It is therefore more than natural to be shocked by the recent decision made by The Pokemon Company, the Pokémon anime has now concluded an important phase of its life and is preparing to evolve. Ash Ketchum will no longer star.

Ash Ketchum will no longer star. A decision that yes, after all this time undoubtedly leaves you stunned but, having now seen the well-known coach of Pallet Town achieve its historical goal Pokémon explorations, perhaps it’s time to pass the baton to someone else. After eleven last episodes dedicated to him arriving in Japan in the coming months, the historic protagonist of 25 Pokémon seasons will finally step aside.

All this information was shown to us in a trailer released a few hours ago on the official Pokémon YouTube channel and, together with Ash’s farewell, we also get a first look at the new protagonists of the series. Liko And Roy are the Japanese names of the two coaches who, accompanied by Quickly, quaxly And Firecocowill travel to the region of Paldea in the new Pokémon animated series. Ash And Pikachu they have raised thousands of enthusiasts all over the world and the time has finally come for them to enjoy a well-deserved rest.