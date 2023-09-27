













Along with both campaigns, Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition will have other additions for players. Among them its soundtrack, its art book and a comic, all in digital format. Within the game there will be new poses and paint for photo mode. In addition, there will be different bows and clothing for Aloy exclusive to this edition.

Development for the PC version will be carried out by Nixxes Software. This company had already worked for PlayStation in the past. In fact, they were the ones who also carried Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart to PC in 2023.

Those interested in Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition can now pre-order it on the PS Store, Steam and Epic Games Store. Apparently it will only have a digital release, but it may come to a physical format in the future. Will they buy it?

What is the Horizon franchise about?

In the games of horizon we take the role of Aloy. She is an orphan in a post-apocalyptic future where machines evolved into different and dangerous animals. Her mission is to save the world from a great threat that at the same time leads her to discover how the world ended up like this.

It is an open world game with many activities to do. Furthermore, its combat focuses on attacking certain parts of the machines with different weapons and tools. If you want to give it a try, you can now play the first one on PC and complete the duology when it is October 6. Did it catch your attention?

