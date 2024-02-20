Milan – In Italy, the left-back of the Inter record remains, that of Trapattoni in 1988. He scored the decisive penalty in the Italia 90 final against Maradona's Argentina. Is dead Andreas Brehme. She was only 63 years old. He suffered a heart attack during the night. His partner Susanne Schaefer confirmed this on behalf of the family: “It is with deep sadness that I announce on behalf of the family that my partner Andreas Brehme died suddenly and unexpectedly this evening due to cardiac arrest. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time and refrain from asking questions.”

A few weeks after the death of Franz Beckenbauer, German football loses another national icon. Bayern, for which Brehme had worked, also expressed its condolences: “FC Bayern is deeply shocked by the sudden death of Andreas Brehme. We will always keep Andreas Brehme in our hearts. As a world champion and even more as a very special”. A native of Hamburg, he played in three World Cup finals. In 1986 he lost in the final against Argentina, only to do it again four years later. With him Inter also won a UEFA Cup in 1991. In the Bundesliga he played for Saarbrücken, Kaiserslautern and Bayern, winning two championships. After retiring he tried to coach FCK, SpVgg Unterhaching and was assistant coach of Stuttgart. In January Brehme spoke thus of Beckenbauer's death: “I think that in heaven he will create a magic triangle with Pelé and Maradona.”

Rummenigge: “I am deeply shocked”

“I am deeply affected and shocked by the news of Andi Brehme's death. We played together in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico and Andi was a great team player, extremely loyal and reliable. His zest for life was always contagious and the fact that he had to leave us at the age of 63 makes me very sad.” Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said this while remembering Andy Brehme in a statement reported by the Bayern Munich website.

Inter's pain

“A magnificent player, a great Inter fan. Bye Andy, forever a legend.” Inter thus bid farewell to Andy Brehme, the left back of Trapattoni's record-breaking team. And so many of his former “Italian” teammates paid their final farewell to the German champion, who died last night at the age of 63. Its former president Ernesto Pellegrini says that “Brehme was Inter's greatest left back after Facchetti. I feel great pain. We are losing a special person, and the greatest left back in Inter history after Giacinto Facchetti. He had everything: touch of the ball, dribbling and crossing. I still have in my eyes the wonder of his high balls for Aldo Serena's head. Andy called me a few days before Inter-Salernitana. We were really, really close. He did a lot for our club and I remember the joy of seeing him triumphant at the Italian World Cup.” “You were not just a teammate – says Aldo Serena – you were the one on the pitch who helped me score goals. Your game was generous, altruistic, a reflection of your jovial character. A simple man, who became world champion by kicking a penalty on tiptoe, like your whole life.”

For Beppe Bergomi “Andy was a true companion, a nice person on and off the pitch. We had a special relationship, I was very close to him. We will miss him a lot. I had to see him a few days ago for Inter-Salernitana, he had called me. Then he he usually always gets in touch the day before but this time he didn't call. I knew nothing about his condition. I can only say that he was a true teammate, a nice person on and off the pitch. I was very close to him even after, at the end of our career. Many foreign players arrived at Inter and there was a special relationship with him. He had a house on the lake in Bardolino, he often came to Italy. He called me, I joined him and we were together, even with his new partner. We will miss him so much, he was truly a nice person.” “Hello my friend, or as I called you 'shazzy' – writes Walter Zenga with emotion – You didn't have to do this to me, you didn't have to do this to all of us. You left too soon my friend but I know that from up there you will protect us and as usual you will stand there and take the penalties one with the right and one with the left… Have a safe journey my friend Rest In Peace, I won't tell you that I'm crying because I know that you would hug me and say 'come on Walter, I'm here'. Hi Andy”