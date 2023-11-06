The world of cinema mourns the passing of Andrea Iovino, the actor was only 38 years old

Recently, the world of cinema suffered a painful loss with the untimely passing of Andrea Iovino at the age of just 38. The actor, known for his extraordinary performances, has left an immense void in the film community and in the hearts of his many fans.

Serious mourning in the world of cinema. Andrea Iovino died at the age of 38 years old. Among his interpretations the most famous we find is the one in Pinocchio. Not only. The man became famous to the Italian public also thanks to his participation in the Rai 2 program Made in South.

There news of his untimely death profoundly shook the world of show business and entertainment. We are currently not aware of the causes which would have led to the death of the young actor. In any case, there were numerous condolence messages written by users on social media.

Andrea Iovino: messages of condolence

Therefore, fans, colleagues, actors, directors and friends have expressed their sorrow and condolences for this loss. These are the words that a user wrote to address thelast farewell to talent:

it was an honor to share so many moments together my friend, you were an example of how life should be lived, and above all a bringer of joy and carefreeness in every moment…

Without any shadow of a doubt, his memory and its Work will remain alive in the world of cinema and entertainment: