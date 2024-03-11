Jonathan Rodríguez's journey as a Club América player came to an end. According to information from journalist César Luis Merlo, the directors of the Águilas and the Portland Timbers finally reached an agreement and the Uruguayan winger will be a new player for The Timbers.
In his report, the journalist noted that Portland closed the operation for a figure close to five million dollars. 'Cabecita' Rodríguez would have signed for three years with the Major League Soccer (MLS) team, with the option of one more.
In this way, the novel 'Cabecita'-América came to an end. The Uruguayan player was separated from the first team of the azulcrema team in what defined his situation.
Jonathan Rodríguez joined the Coapa team in 2022, from Al Nassr. Despite not being an undisputed starter during his stay in América, with the capital team he won the Apertura 2023 tournament title.
The Uruguayan forward expressed to the American board his desire to leave the institution because he was not having the expected minutes under the orders of André Jardine.
At first, América opposed his departure, but decided to make its position more flexible to fulfill the player's wish.
With América, Jonathan Rodríguez played a total of 65 games, scored 21 goals and gave seven assists.
#Goodbye #America #Jonathan #Rodríguez #sign #Portland #Timbers #MLS
Leave a Reply