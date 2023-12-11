Frances Sternhagen, the actress who played Charlotte's mother-in-law, one of the protagonists of the TV series, in the Sex and the City saga, has died at the age of 93.

She passed away at the age of 93 years old Frances Sternhagen, the actress who was known to most for playing the Charlotte's mother-in-law in the successful Sex and the City saga. The news of the passing of the American interpreter, who appeared in many theater shows, as well as in TV series and films, was broken by her son, who made the sad announcement by recalling how much her mother was loved during her life. she.

Frannie. HI. Mom. Frances Sternhagen. On Monday evening, November 27, she died peacefully at her home, a month and a half shy of her 94th birthday. I'll be posting more soon, but for now I just want to say thank you for the extraordinary gift as an artist and human being that Frances Sternhagen was. She was loved by many.

These are the words of the son to give the sad announcementin a post that then continues like this:

I am very lucky to have been able to call her my mom, my friend, my song and dance partner. We were together last week, and we talked that same Monday afternoon, said how much we loved and missed each other. I was about to get on a plane to London when I got the news, and that's where I am now. Ready to perform some new songs (one of which was inspired by her). She always encouraged my writing and liked my singing. We'll see you again soon, fly ahead, Frannie. The curtain falls on a life so rich, passionately, humbly and generously lived.

Who was Frances Sternhagen

Frances Sternhagen, born Frances Hussey Sternhagen, was an American theater, TV and film actress. Born in Washington on January 13, 1930, she has appeared in many highly successful shows since the 1950s.

He had started working as an art teacher, and then made his debut in a small theater company. His debut in front of the cameras was in 1956 in an episode of the television series Studio One. Her popularity came later for having played the role of Millicent Carter, Dr. John Carter's grandmother in nineteen episodes of the famous television series ER – Doctors on the Front Line. And then for the character of Bunny MacDougal, Charlotte York's first mother-in-law in ten episodes of the television series Sex and the City.