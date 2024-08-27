Goodbye to a wrestling legend: “Sid Vicious” dies at 63

Mourning in the world of wrestling: Sidney Eudy, known in the ring under many pseudonyms including Sid Justice, Sycho Sid but above all Sid Vicious, has died at the age of 63.

His son Gunnar reports the news on his profile Facebook: “My father has passed away after battling cancer for several years. He was a strong, kind and loving man and will be greatly missed. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers as we mourn this loss. Details for a memorial service will be shared soon. Thank you for your support.”

Sid Viciuos, whose name was inspired by the bassist of the Sex Pistols, was one of the historic “bad guys” of wrestling in the 90s. Seven-time world champion in three different federations, he gave life to some of the most spectacular matches in the history of wrestling, fighting with opponents of the caliber of Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart.

The World Wrestling Federation remembered him as “one of the most imposing and terrifying wrestlers of his generation”.