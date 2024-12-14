The establishment has said goodbye through its customers’ networks and gave its last service last Friday

12/14/2024



Updated at 12:40 p.m.





The fever of burgers It is very present in Spain. More and more places can be seen that offer this type of food in all its varieties: smash, classic, vegan or all types of meat and with all types of sauces.

There is even gastronomic fairs to taste this type of products. One of the best known and which tours throughout Spain is ‘The Champions Burger’, which has already passed through many provinces and which has recently proclaimed a burger from Malaga as the winner.

But opening a hamburger business does not always mean guaranteed success. In San Sebastian A well-known hamburger restaurant has closed when it was about to turn two years old.

The well-known burger that closes in Bilbao

It is about The Brasa Canalla. As reported The Basque Journalthe chain was born in 2015 and managed to establish its brand in neighboring Bilbao, which led it to open a store in Donostia in 2023 located at 25 Larramendi Street.









However, as the owners have reported through social networks, they have been forced to “lower the blinds.” “We said goodbye sad”they commented on an Instagram post along with a video in which they review the moments they experienced.

They have thanked the public and have assured that they will see each other again “soon.” This Friday was the last day that they could consume their burgers and they provided the last services.

According to ‘El Diario Vasco’, it was a “burger restaurant original with its fast serviceburgers without pretensions and always with meat as the protagonist.