Notorious bar It was for two decades a Buenos Aires emblem for lovers of jazz and Brazilian music. Artists such as Walter Malosetti, Jorge Anders and Naná Vasconcelos performed at the venue, located on Avenida Callao at 900. The pandemic and the high costs of the place were too heavy a burden and this Thursday it was confirmed that will definitely close its doors after 23 years.

“We banked the place as much as possible. Between November and January we were open with shows in the garden but it is a very expensive place and it is not enough to maintain one concert per day no matter how successful it is“, said Victor Ponieman, owner of the Random Records label and current owner of the place located a few meters from the traditional corner of Santa Fe and Callao, in the same exclusive area of ​​the extinct” Classic and Modern “.

The site that began in 1998 as a specialized record store with an innovative system of touch screens on tables to listen to music while having a coffee, was expanded into a bar and iconic redoubt within the circuit of the City of Buenos Aires of jazz concerts. among other rhythms such as bossa nova and tango, by local and international musicians.

“Here all possible Argentines played and many foreigners, including Naná Vasconcelos, Paulinho Moska, Nando Reis, Moreno Veloso with Caetano as audience, Hermeto Pascoal, the daughter of Vinicius de Moraes, his granddaughter, our strength as a record company is the Brazilian artists “, recalled Ponieman.

“Anyway – he added – for me the most important thing beyond the musicians who played, are those who said goodbye there: Jorge Lopez Ruiz, Jorge Anders, Walter Malosetti, who had their place here”.

On its Instagram profile, the bar also published a last letter in the form of farewell. There they remembered moments in the more than two decades that the site was open and thanked the musicians who passed by.

“They were almost 23 years of stories, love, laughter, dancing between tables and magic,” says part of the text. “Above all, almost 23 years of learning and experiences. We say goodbye remembering all those glories of jazz and music that made Notorious their home and that they left this space impregnated with their art “.

And he continued: “The club closes but Notorious will continue as a project, producing shows in other spaces and accompanying them daily from the networks with stories, recommendations and suggestions “.

The publication, which added thousands of “likes” and hundreds of comments with memories and messages tinged with sadness, closed: “I hope this goodbye is a see you later. May we meet again in a warm embrace soon and may the music continue to accompany us forever. “

With information from Télam

