Goodbye to a 38-year-old neighborhood bookstore in Chamartín: “Survival has been very difficult,” they say in Romo

Every time a local business closes in Madrid, the neighborhoods become a little more dim. This time it was the turn of the Librería Romo Stationery Store, in Prosperidad. Gemma, its owner, has decided to put an end to her career as a bookseller in this small store at number 64 Luis Cabrera Street, which has been open since 1985.

After “many sleepless nights,” on January 13, he reported the sad news through his Facebook page: “Librería Romo closes its doors after 38 years open.” sales on-linebazaars, large stores and schools that sell books and school supplies have caused a significant decline in bookstore sales for a few years and in recent months “survival has been very difficult.”

Gemma understands that competing with this type of business in her position is very difficult. “Everything is changing, people really like to buy online and in the end I have been carrying debts for two years and I think it is time to stop because it is not going to get better,” he explains in conversation with Somos Madrid. However, although she is realistic, she is deeply saddened to have to take this step that she has been forced to take due to the serious economic situation that the bookstore is currently suffering.





The neighbors have also received the news with great sadness. “The store, in addition to being a business, is a meeting point for friends, neighbors and clients who always come in to say hello or chat, which makes neighborhood businesses become big families thanks to the personal and close treatment,” he said in the statement published on his social networks. Since she reported the closure, her most loyal customers have not hesitated to stop by Romo to give their support to Gemma: “Many people are coming to thank me, to give me a hug, to give me a kiss. And that’s what I’m left with.”

The final closure will come at the end of February, but until then, over the next few weeks, it plans to liquidate all the books and stationery, reducing their prices as much as possible in order to recover some of the debt that has been accumulating in recent months. As for her career destination, Gemma still doesn’t know what she will do. “Closing a business is very complicated, I need time to leave everything well tied up. When everything is managed I will look for a job, if it is in a bookstore, good, if it is in an office, then better. “I am open to everything,” she says.

For almost four decades, the bookstore has been a place of worship where parents and children came every summer to reserve textbooks for the next year, a store with “a blessed mess of notebooks, pens and books everywhere,” as points out its owner. Romo has been a meeting space between generations, where the Rubio Notebooks have coexisted with the classics of universal literature and the best seller of the moment.

With her farewell, Gemma not only wants to put an end to a stage, she also wants to set a tone to prevent other local stores like hers from having to close. “Let’s not let small businesses disappear because they are what give life to the neighborhood,” he warns. As a merchant and resident of Prosperidad, in the Madrid district of Chamartín, she sees every day how the image is repeated and only asks one thing: “That people continue buying in the neighborhood stores.”