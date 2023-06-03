Go ahead that whoever writes these lines could not spend more than football. And yet, there I am: hooked on ‘Ted Lasso’ and a bit sad because fiction has come to an end. The Apple TV+ series said goodbye to the audience for good this Wednesday -if you haven’t seen it, stop reading because ‘spoilers’ are coming- with a very emotional chapter, which plays distracting at first -no, Rebecca and Ted they have never had a love interest and that, in the intricate world of unresolved sexual tensions, is commendable-, to then close, with almost surgical precision, each of the plot arcs that fiction has developed in this season and that they came from afar.

Related News



The beginning of the last chapter already lays the foundations for where its plot will go: Ted (Jason Sudeikis) will return to Kansas after Richmond’s last game in the Premier League and Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) has not yet gathered enough courage to tackle size. affair. Later we will discover that she is thinking of selling the club that she rebounded to. The first bars of the last episode show a cohesive sports group, something unthinkable when the series started in 2020 and the locker room was a bunch of egos, with star Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) at the helm and always in constant rivalry with the veteran. Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), who would end up hanging up his boots and joining the coaching staff. Nate (Nick Mohammed), dubbed the wonder boy by the press, has returned to the locker room as a prop man’s assistant, after playing the villainous role for much of the season. A role that returns to the hands of who has always been Richmond’s great nightmare, Rupert (Anthony Head), the owner of West Ham and Rebecca’s ex, accused of sexual abuse in the last episode of the season. We already imagined it but it turns out that the bad guy could be even more bad.

Before the last game there has to be one last training session. That of ‘Ted Lasso’ has a brilliant ending, when the members of the team sing at the top of their lungs on the grass the ‘So Long, Farewell’ from ‘The Sound of Music’, choreography included. The piece already anticipates the emotion of the farewell on which the chapter will revolve. Farewell to Keeley (Juno Temple), who in a rather exceptional sequence shot for the series will give Beard and Ted a couple of gifts that they can only open on the return plane, farewell to Rebecca -the first, because the other takes place before that Ted boards the plane and my heart sinks-, that he expresses to Ted the desire to leave the team if he is not going to be there, and -here I get a lump in my throat because Nick Mohammed crosses the screen with a sincerity crushing- farewell and apology from Nate after leaving for West Ham when he felt that he was not recognized in the way he demanded.

Three frames of fiction.





And the day of the game arrives. There is no harangue or motivational words. Ted and his crew decide to show the boys a video with some of the best images from all seasons, in a nod to the sitcoms of a lifetime, and the team goes out to the game totally excited. The truth is that it is not the best mood to play a game that could give Richmond the league, so at halftime the team is losing. And there yes. A speech by Ted in which he talks about how proud he is of the team and the reconstruction of the ‘Believe’ (believe) poster -again the emotion- that the coach stuck to the wall in the first season and that Nate, in a fit of rage, destroyed in the previous one, leads the team to give everything on the pitch.

The result? It is not important. ‘Father and Son’, by Cat Stevens, plays in the final coda that shows the fate of the characters. Beard (Brendan Hunt) decides to stay in London and will marry in Stonehenge -terrible chroma-, Roy becomes the manager of the Richmond, Jamie reconciles with his father; Right out of the airport, Rebecca meets the guy with whom she lived a magical night in Amsterdam, Keeley proposes to Rebecca a women’s team at Richmond and the journalist Trent (James Lance), who had followed the team throughout the season to write a book, he has already released it under the title ‘The Richmond method’ and not ‘The Lasso method’, as he had originally thought, following the advice that Ted left him after reading the draft.

Because, and this was already pointed out by the season towards chapter six, the turning point of the fiction, the figure of Ted has been diluted in favor of the rest of the characters. Ted, of course, returns to Kansas with his son, but like Mary Poppins or McPhee’s nanny, he leaves with his homework done, leaving behind an excellent team of people whom he imbues with his good nature. And only one question remains: Keeley’s relationship with Jamie or Roy, who despite competing for the love of the same person, have ended up being great friends.

The themes, a success



Along the way, the third season, which has featured cameos by Thierry Henry and Pep Guardiola, among others, has dealt with all kinds of issues, both on and off the pitch: managing failure, success and egos, the meddling of politics in soccer fields, the super league, the machismo that surrounds this sport, the super league, the desire to be a mother, professional jealousy, mental health, wounded pride, relationships… He has even had the courage to address an issue as delicate as that of homosexuality on the soccer fields, with a wonderful development and outcome and touching all the edges: from the job of hiding one’s sexual condition from his teammates, to the insults from the stands, going through the anger of friends who, in reality, care very little who one sleeps with.









All this from good vibes and a white humor that confirms that a kinder and less stark, virulent and cynical comedy is possible without falling into the sappy or the corny. The only but that can be blamed on fiction has been its tendency to develop increasingly long chapters, after a first season in which no episode exceeded 33 minutes. In the latter, several chapters have passed an hour long. Was necessary? It can, but that has subtracted the agility that is assumed to all sitcom. Anyway, goodbye, Ted, and thanks a lot for everything.