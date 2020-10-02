The Argentine cartoonist, Joaquín Salvador Lavado, Quino, died this Wednesday at the age of 88 in his native country. Creator of the Mafalda cartoons, Quino became the most recognized cartoonist in Spanish in the world.

The news of his loss has been received by both his followers and the world of illustration with great regret. Many of his colleagues, who considered him a teacher and a pioneer, have shown their sadness through social networks with illustrations in his honor. The Chilean cartoonist Guillermo Bastías Moreno, Guillo, explained to EL PAÍS that Quino marked a path to follow for several generations: “I met him studying architecture and discovered a form of intelligent humor that captivated me”.

The displays of affection and respect for Quino multiplied from Argentina, Spain, Mexico, Colombia, the Dominican Republic and Chile, among other places. With his death, illustrators and cartoonists are a little more orphans. The also deceased Forges said in 2014: “We cartoonists have had two fathers and two mothers, one is Quino and the other is Antonio Mingote.”

Other artists said goodbye with photographs and some iconic Quino vignettes, such as the Mexican Trino Camacho. “Quino was our Gabriel García Márquez. I believe that he is the most influential ‘monero’ and the largest in all of Latin America, “Camacho said in interview with this newspaper.

