The government is ready to abolish the Super stamp. The much hated tax on cars with power exceeding 185 kW will in fact disappear in the coming months, with Transport Minister Matteo Salvini officially confirming the will of the Executive, with the amendment that will be presented by the League.

Goodbye to Superbollo

A promise kept according to the deputy premier who recalled on Twitter how farewell to Superbollo was one of the points within the electoral program. “No more car tax. The League, in full agreement with the rest of the majority, is ready to present an ad hoc amendment to the tax delegation law. It was our promise and we are carrying it out: less taxes, more common sense” Salvini writes on Twitter who also provided some additional data on the timing.

The Government’s idea for abolition

In fact, the Commissions had only spoken of the will to abolish some micro-taxes but the exponent of the League added some details, confirming that the Government’s idea is to act on the Superbollo through the Fiscal enabling law. The timing therefore would lead to the abolition before the summer.

What is the Superbollo

The tax, in force since 2011 after the introduction by Mario Monti’s government, concerns cars with a power exceeding 251 HP, 185 kW, with a surcharge of 20 euros for each kW in excess. However, electrified cars are not covered by the Supervignette: the introduction of plug-in hybrids has in fact brought various models to the market with power ratings exceeding 251 HP, but the burden only concerns internal combustion engines: for example, a car that has a total power of 360 HP is the result of the combination of a 160 HP electric unit and a 200 HP internal combustion engine, with the latter having an influence on the tax or not.