After the invitation to Barcelona and Real Madrid to question their commitment to the Superlega project, Juventus officially announced their exit from the project. It does so through an official note, which could be a last diplomatic step to soften UEFA regarding the club’s exclusion from European cups: at this point, the Bianconeri could find themselves out of the office from the Conference League this year, but in full right to be able to return to the Champions League from the 2024-25 season, limiting other economic damage. This year, without the top European competition, the club loses around 120 million euros.

THE OFFICIAL NOTE

“Following the press release dated 6 June 2023, in which Juventus announced that it had begun a period of discussion with Real Madrid and FC Barcelona (clubs that had not announced their intention to exit the Super League project until then) with with regard to the proposed decision by Juventus to withdraw from the Super League Project, the following is announced: Following these discussions, and taking into account some differences on the interpretation of the agreements applicable to the Super League Project, Juventus confirms that it has initiated the procedure exit from the aforementioned Project, while remembering that, pursuant to the applicable contractual provisions, the prior consent of Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and the other clubs involved in the Super League Project is required for the withdrawal to produce its effects”.