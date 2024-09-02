The sultry heat is about to loosen its grip after weeks of domination from Milan to Rome, from Naples to Palermo. Today in Italy the weather picture will still be summery, but the alert for high temperatures due to heat waves is starting to ease.

The bulletin from the Ministry of Health does not include cities with red or orange labels: the 27 monitored provincial capitals are divided between yellow labels (Ancona, Bari, Bolzano, Brescia, Genoa, Palermo, Perugia, Venice and Verona), which indicates alert 1, and green labels (19 cities including Rome, Milan, Naples, Palermo) which are characterized by a ‘normal’ situation. The list is a graphic demonstration of a change that is already underway and will take on more decisive contours in about 48 hours.

The storm is coming

The so-called ‘September storm’, which will deal a strong blow to the anticyclone, is arriving starting from Thursday 5 September. The descent of cold air masses and unstable currents from northern Europe will form an ‘explosive’ mix with the current humidity. The result will be abundant precipitation, with rain as the protagonist and the risk of cloudbursts and water bombs that could hit the North West and the Tyrrhenian regions of Italy.

Thursday is set to be a taste of what will happen more systematically starting from the weekend and next week: rain and goodbye to the heat, with a significant drop in temperatures.