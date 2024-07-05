Consensual separation

They hold the bench KTM internal affairs inside the paddock of the Sachsenring, in Germany, where this weekend the 9th round of the MotoGP season will be held. The Austrian manufacturer has in fact officially confirmed thegoodbye to the team of Fabiano SterlacchiniThe former Vice President of Technology for Road Racing failed to reach an agreement on a renewal and is no longer in the team’s garage for the German GP.

No agreement on renewal

The orange and black motorsport director himself tried to explain what happened in the last few days within the KTM family, Pit Beerer. Interviewed by the official MotoGP channel, the 51-year-old German manager shed light on the negotiation between the parties that did not come to fruition: “It’s true, it’s been a bit of a stormy week for us. But Fabiano was at the end of his contract at the end of last month. In the last few weeks we’ve been discussing, obviously we’ve been trying to renew, we were working on a new three-year contract with him.“.

“In the end, however, we were unable to reach an agreement with him on some points. – concluded Beirer – for him the distance from home, which is also quite far from us, was a component. But I don’t want to use this as the main excuse; we couldn’t agree on some things about how to continue and that’s why we have mutually decided to separate”.