In the future, there will be no more branded models on the road Ssangyong. The Korean brand has in fact announced the imminent farewell to the name that has distinguished the brand from 1986 to today with a change of name that will see the Asian automaker introduce cars with the KG Mobility badge. The breakthrough was announced by Kwak Jea-sunchairman of SsangYong, as part of the relaunch strategies after the long path of financial recovery successfully completed thanks to the acquisition by the KG Group.

“The name SsangYong Motor has a popularity with good memories, but it also has a painful image” – explained the number one of the Korean brand – From now on, all SsangYong cars will be released worldwide under the KG name.” This is an extremely difficult decision. The course will cover various areas of the company, including the logo and brand identity. It would be convenient to just remove ‘Motor’, but we’ll change everything”. After 35 years of history, a new turning point in the troubled history of the brand has thus come to fruition, first born in 1954 as Ha Dong-Hwan Motor and first became Shinjin Motor in 1967 and then Dong-A Motoril in 1986. Just that year, the acquisition by the SsangYong Group changed its current name. From that moment on there were several crises, from that of 1997 with Daewoo which first buys the brand and then ends up being shaken by a deep crisis. SsangYong passed into the hands of creditors and then in 2004 under SAIC.

Difficult moments followed in the following years, with a new controlled administration between 2008 and 2009 until the passage under the control of Mahindra. The Indian giant carries on the property until 2020 when it decides to block investments and development programs and looks for a buyer. He comes forward the startup Edison Motors but the binding deal is never signed and SsangYong still goes into receivership. The recovery process was completed last September thanks to the sale of approximately 62% to KG. Now the new turning point with the name change which will also represent a new beginning for SsangYong, in the hope that the brand can find stability.