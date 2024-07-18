Let’s imagine two friends. One lives in Madrid and the other in a provincial capital. The second tells the first that he plans to go to the capital that weekend and expresses his desire to see him, say, on Saturday night, to go to dinner. Inevitably, the one from Madrid will say: “Have you already booked at the place where we are going to have dinner?” “No, I thought we could improvise and go somewhere in the centre,” the other will answer, used to doing that every weekend in his city or even in Madrid a few years ago. “Let me explain…”, the man from Madrid will continue.

As the inhabitants of the capital know well, and increasingly those of other cities in Spain, improvising and deciding at the last minute to go to a restaurant for lunch or dinner without booking – even several days in advance – has become much more complicated. This new “culture of reservations”, according to some gourmets and fans of good food, threatens to irreversibly change our way of going out and having fun, often based on pure improvisation, taking away spontaneity and substantially modifying our gastronomic culture.

Traditionally, reservations were only required at restaurants that were either in high demand or needed to know the number of diners they were expecting in order to plan complex tasting menus, sometimes awarded with Michelin stars. Now, you can come across this requirement in other, more down-to-earth establishments. Not to mention places that force you to make a minimum drink or to dine within an hour and a half because they have established a shift system.

The phenomenon, which has its undisputed epicentre in Madrid, is already spreading to other cities. “Clearly, I have noticed that in Barcelona in recent years it is increasingly necessary to make a reservation to go to a restaurant for lunch or dinner,” says the cultural and gastronomic journalist. Oscar Broc, whose Instagram account It is a goldmine for all those who want to know what is happening in Barcelona at a global level. gastro. “And I’m not even talking about Michelin-starred restaurants where it’s obviously impossible to go to dinner without a reservation. We’re talking about restaurants with ticket middle class, especially in areas like the Centre, Eixample, Barceloneta… Unless you have booked, you are not going to get in there, especially between Thursday and Saturday night. So much so that I have even come across places where I have gone in asking for a table for two without a reservation and the looks have been like ‘what mental institution has this guy escaped from? What is he up to?’.

The pandemic has created new ways of working in restaurants, such as reservations at high tables and even at the bar, time limits, meal shifts, minimum consumption, and even asking for a card to prevent no-shows. Pheelings Media (Getty Images)

Journalist María Sanz, who collaborates with media outlets specialising in travel, gastronomy and lifestyle, confirms the situation in Madrid. “I understand that you have to book in restaurants, which is very useful for them to calculate the quantities of food they prepare, manage the space and be more efficient, but I am very shocked that it is impossible to get a table in more and more restaurants, bars or cafes if you don’t call days in advance. Or I find that there are tables reserved for, for example, going out for a beer.”

“I am anti-reservations,” exclaims Alberto García, owner of Bodega Carol in Barcelona and administrator of the Instagram account and blog Sometimes I see bars“I don’t like to have everything hyper-planned and I honestly think that for a bar it is counterproductive. Someone who sits down at six in the afternoon to have a drink, can stay afterwards, if you treat them well, to have dinner and whatever else is needed.”

Business profit and efficiency are placed above customer experience, something that is related to mass tourism. andresr (Getty Images)

Alberto understands that in some establishments knowing how many people will show up to eat is crucial due to the preparations they have to make before the shift, “but that affects 3% or 5% of restaurants. Being able to improvise is part of our culture, of the bar, of having something here and then going somewhere else. This trend wipes out all that, but, in the end, if this strategy is spreading it will be because it works, but it lowers my gastronomic libido very strongly.”

Andrea, who manages the Instagram account @andreagandromwhere he recommends his favourite restaurants in Barcelona from a very personal point of view, agrees with Alberto regarding the loss of fun and spontaneity, and goes a little further: “I think that this change also reflects a more general situation in the city,” he says. “Pure, hard capitalism is taking over. Business profit and efficiency are put above customer experience, something that is related to the mass tourism we are receiving.”

Is the pandemic to blame for everything?

The passionate about gastronomy Pablo Brioneswho also works as a major account manager for cateringgoes back to the pandemic and its restrictions to determine the ultimate reason why all this is happening: “After the restrictions, restaurants were changing their work formulas: reservations at high tables and even at the bar, time limit, meal shifts, minimum consumption, opening only during the week to reconcile and even asking for the card to prevent no shows“’” he explains. “Customers find this difficult to accept. It has been many years since they had to make reservations at every restaurant they wanted to eat at.”

“During the pandemic, they let us open for two hours and it was normal to want to maximise that time,” explains Alberto. “But what happened? When all that ended, many people thought: ‘Oh, that system was working so well for us.’ The result: we have killed bars, everything has been turned into tables and we have distorted many places. Even authentic temples of bar culture.”

Booking also has advantages

Despite what has been said, several of the interviewees admit that booking also has its advantages if you are very clear about where you want to go. There is no total rejection of reservations, but rather, the obligation to do so. Andrea and Oscar, in fact, say they are fans of booking, even though they have their moments of spontaneity.

Booking also has its advantages if you are very clear about where you want to go. Jordi Salas (Getty Images)

“I am a project manager at work and I like to plan ahead and be very clear about where I will go and when,” she explains. “A person like me is always needed in a group of friends, because suddenly we meet up and if no one has bothered to book, it is difficult for them to have space.”

“When I leave the house knowing that I am going to a restaurant, I always make a reservation,” explains Broc. “I am very neurotic, I like to have things very well planned. Even many times, when I have the impulse to go to a restaurant on the street, I call ahead to ask if there is room and if there is, I tell them, look, we will be there in 20 minutes.”

The shifts

What absolutely all those interviewed agree on is the merciless denunciation of the two-shift system established by many restaurants that force diners to eat their food within an hour and a half. “I think that reservations and shifts are two sides of the same coin: the intention to make a profit ex ante something you have to work hard for ex post“I don’t know, many places talk a lot about the ‘gastronomic experience’, about hospitality, about welcoming you ‘into their home’, and that clashes head-on with this philosophy of ‘eat fast and get out’. It doesn’t make sense. I go to enjoy myself, not to a watering hole.”

“Many establishments talk a lot about the ‘gastronomic experience’, about hospitality, about welcoming you ‘into their home’, and that clashes head-on with the philosophy of ‘eat fast and get out of here,'” says Alberto García, owner of Bodega Carol in Barcelona and administrator of the Instagram account and blog ‘En frecuentes veo bares’. NDinfinity (Getty Images)

“I really dislike shifts,” Broc says. “I generally don’t accept double shifts unless I really want to go to a restaurant. I stop going to that restaurant. Why should I eat under pressure, finishing my dessert in a hurry, when there are probably 50 better restaurants within 200 metres?”

Are we sentenced to “the Gran Reserva”?

Restaurants with mandatory reservations, with two hour-and-a-half-long shifts for lunch and dinner (one that starts too early and the other too late), minimum drinks… But restaurants packed to the rafters, which means that the strategy works. So what is happening? Have we accepted that this is how things are and that there is no other way to do things?

“The future that awaits us is ‘the Grand Reserve’,” jokes Broc, apocalyptic. “I think that this is the trend and that it is unstoppable. We are going to have to get used to always making reservations in advance and if we have romantic impulses or dreams of spontaneity, we will have to apply them to other fields than gastronomy or end up in a McDonald’s.”

“Madrid is always on the move: new concepts opening, restaurants, people wanting to go out to try places, influencers “which makes small places packed to the rafters…”, for these reasons, Pablo believes that everything will remain the same for a long time.

Broc suggests eating at the bar as an alternative to the lack of free tables without prior reservation. PeopleImages (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

One solution could be the one suggested by María, leaving improvisation for areas or times when it is still possible. “My friends and I are no longer meeting in the centre of Madrid,” she says. “We are increasingly choosing to move to each other’s neighbourhoods. At the moment, we have control over the areas that are not gentrified and have the usual bars and restaurants or where this madness of booking days and days in advance has not taken hold. We also take into account the peak hours in restaurants and bars and, if it is one of those days when we want to meet on the fly, we try to meet, if possible, before or after the expected crowds arrive and thus make a space for ourselves.”

Broc proposes another solution. “I would tell people who go to restaurants that require reservations to ask for the bar. In some establishments they assume that you just want a table and don’t even offer you the possibility of sitting at the bar. Eating there can even be more fun if there are two of you. How many bars have allowed me to eat at restaurants without a reservation!” he recalls.