There is no doubt that instant messaging applications have made fewer and fewer phone calls made on cell phonesthat is why it is important to know how to block unwanted ones.

Although it is true that many times we do not want to answer the call to a family member, friend or our boss, these communications can be important, but what about the spam calls?

Spam calls are those unwanted telephone receptions that generally come from unknown numbers, especially with a different side to the area in which we are.

The objective of most of the unwanted receptions that reach our cell phones is to deceive us, sell us something and even fall victim to a telephone scam. Thus, spam calls can come from different sources, from telemarketing companies, auto dialer robots and, what is much worse than the previous two, scammers.

How to block spam calls on an Android phone?

There are different alternatives to block spam calls on a cell phone with the Android operating system, we will tell you what they are below:

manual lock

The best option to block spam calls on Android phones is to do it manually. On most smartphones, just hold Long press the unknown number that appears in the call list and select the option “Block” or “Add to blacklist”.

call blocking apps

Another of the alternatives most used by Android users to block spam calls are the applications that are designed for this action. In the Play Store there are many of these platforms. Among the most popular stand out “Truecaller”, “Hiya” and “Mr. Number”.

do not answer calls

Finally, although it is not an option to block spam calls, it is best to never answer calls from unknown numbers, especially if they are calls that do not correspond to your city.

spam calls

If it has not been very clear to you what are the famous spam calls, we will give you some examples immediately. Spam calls are those that:

They offer products and services that have not been ordered

Calls posing as a reputable company, such as a bank or telecommunications company

Fraudsters attempting to obtain personal or financial information from the recipient of the communication

Automatic calls that play messages that have been previously recorded.