Seydou Diallo was born in Senegal. She had a degree, taken in Dakar. In his life he had traveled all over the world and even obtained a master's degree in Paris. And he died of cold at the age of 62, in front of the Genoa station. He was now living on the street.

The man had also worked in the States and had often moved house. In recent times he had been living homeless and lost his life alone on the night between Monday 4th and Tuesday 5th December, in one of the coldest nights of recent times. He was struggling with an alcoholism addiction which also took him away from the affection of his loved ones.

There Diocesan Caritas announced his passing. Until then not much was known about the Senegalese man. He also had a wife and family of origin, who had been wondering where he was for a year, having no longer heard from him.

There 62 year old man's wife he received word of his whereabouts when it was too late. Not even the authorities knew his family of origin. And now the woman asks why no one let her know: they were separated, but she could have helped him.

The couple had worked as project coordinators for several NGOs in African countries. The 62-year-old had also taken care of the children's education. The family of origin was rich, as his wife says.