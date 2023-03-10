New upheaval: via Sanchez

Only one race of the 2023 season has passed but at Ferrari we are already experiencing quite intense days. Adding to the disappointing performances of the two SF-23s in Bahrain and the umpteenth reliability problem that hit a red single-seater – with the bitter withdrawal of Charles Leclerc’s car #16 – there was in fact theGoodbye David Sanchez, the head of aerodynamics who resigned right after the Sakhir race and who will soon go to replenish the ranks of McLaren. In regards to this separation from a figure who had been a point of reference in the past management of Mattia Binotto there has been much discussion. The feeling, after having also put the former head of strategies Iñaki Rueda on the bench, is that the new team principal Frederic Vasseur is starting to design what he wants to be his Ferraris of the future.

Internal solution

For the moment it is likely that one will be chosen to replace Sanchez internal solution‘. But this sort of revolving door policy, who has taken hold in Ferrari for several years, finds disagreement with those who had been part of the Scuderia’s ‘old guard’ in the past. L’engineer Luigi Mazzolawho worked for Ferrari from 1988 to 2009, contributing in those years to the conquest of eight Constructors’ and six Drivers’ world titles, thundered through his Instagram profile against the choices made by the Ferrari top management. Indeed, in a video published today, Mazzola contested Sanchez’s farewell, defining it as a declaration of “surrender” of the Cavallino. Yet another piece in that philosophy of “we will win next year” which has been making Ferrari supporters so angry in recent years.

The opinion of engineer Luigi Mazzola

“The resignation or dismissal – little changes – of Sanchez represent another blow, another disappointment – said Mazzola – it was an apical person and his farewell represents a bit of a surrender. It seems to me how to say ‘this year we take what comes but we focus on next year’. But we must graft, not divide. Firing or resigning is a sign of surrender. After the announcements made during the winter, seeing this departure after the first GP is a contradiction. Talking about setup problems in Bahrain to preserve what the car concept is and then no longer having the maximum exponent of this is perplexing. There is still a lack of a technical director. Not having coordination and a reference doesn’t help. Back in my day Ross Brown arrived and took Rory Byrne, but did not fire Aldo Costa. You shouldn’t get caught up in the emotion of the moment.” he concluded.