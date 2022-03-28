The Cathedral project chosen by the clubs to be built next to the old stadium has been blocked. Sesto San Giovanni becomes the probable alternative
All to be redone. The project for the new stadium at San Siro has run aground, amid bureaucratic delays, the need for public confrontation and the uncertainties of the two clubs that are not willing to spend millions more on new feasibility studies without guarantees. Inter and Milan have said they are willing to take the necessary debate by law, but to get to the debate it is necessary to present new projects, which have not yet been drawn up.
