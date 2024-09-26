Peter, an attractive and elegant 32-year-old Dublin anti-eviction lawyer who talks like a TV presenter and believes himself to be more of a feminist than he is, thinks that Ivan, his 22-year-old younger brother with braces and ugly second-hand clothes, a genius at chess who is not so much of a genius anymore, is “abnormal”. At first he thought he was one of those asexual beings that people talk about, but he put that judgement aside when one of his first girlfriends hinted that Ivan was a “weirdo” for being infatuated with her curves. With Ivan’s fondness for watching misogynist videos and visiting anti-feminist websites, he went from “abnormal” to “fascist” when he told her that he did not see it as egalitarian or progressive to get up on the bus to give up his seat to a pregnant woman. “Why was there so much of a big deal just because I was going to have a child? Isn’t the global north already overpopulated?” How can feminists say they want equality, if what they really want is to be considered biologically more important than men?” the little boy defended in a dinner-table fight. Of course, that happened when the father of both was alive and had not been diagnosed with the cancer that would kill him. Now Ivan does not think the same. He does not visit those forums either and has even given up his seat to a pregnant woman, not out of imposition, but because of the “kind and tender” feelings that a pregnant stranger awakens in him. Ivan has changed because he is in love and his feelings are reciprocated. Like those men who are interested in feminism when they are fathers of girls, this little brother, whom Peter considers “an antisocial person incapable of talking to people,” will begin to understand in a new way the relationships between men and women, a new path with “solidarity and compassion towards all those involved.”

In Intermezzothe long-awaited fourth novel by Sally Rooney (County Mayo, 33 years old), which arrives in bookstores this week with translation by Inga Pellisa in Spanish at Random House and of Ferran Ràfols in Catalan in Periscopithe Irishwoman puts the spotlight on contemporary heterosexual masculinity. Having been reluctantly labelled a generational author and queen of “sad girls literature” with Conversations between friends (2017), Ordinary people (2018) and Where are you, beautiful world? (2021) —with two television adaptations of the first two—, the Irish woman changes register to focus on the desires and affections of two brothers overcoming the loss of a good father.

How to be a person

With more than 150,000 titles sold in Spanish and some 30,000 in Catalan, according to data provided by its publishers, Rooney once again proves why two crucial mechanisms in the contemporary love story are sex – there is a lot of it, but more intellectualized than free of prejudices – and money – “The distinction based on a question: normal or rich parents?” is confirmed in the text. But if in the previous novels these inequalities marked the power play of relationships from the female point of view, Intermezzo places emphasis on the male gaze.

Rooney is interested in the philosophical questions faced by straight men who are raised as such and aspire to be good, normal people: Is being unfaithful worse than being a pervert? Is being normal conforming to the dominant culture? Does a white, able-bodied, college-educated, straight man who sides with the oppressed and marginalized out of conviction do so knowing that he will always be considered superior, flawless, and supreme? Who would want to be a woman if no one would tolerate such disrespect? Is living the right life settling down?

These doubts, which are raised or stated literally in the voices of the two brothers who are the protagonists of the novel, show to what extent the Irish author has moved away from the feminine boredom that so exalted and imprisoned her as an author of young women, to now reach a comprehensive vision. Although they are present and allow us to get into their heads, it is the thoughts of Peter and Ivan that dominate the narrative. A story where the ghost of loneliness that torments us so much is not a particular issue of precarious twenty-somethings paralyzed by the moral and environmental apocalypse, but of everyone in general.

Behind the business of the sad boy of the internet

“I had no trouble imagining an isolated person. I myself found social life disconcerting until I was in my early twenties,” says Sally Rooney about the character of Ivan in her interview with Chris Power, author of the novel. A Lonely Man (A Lonely Man) in the text that the publishers have provided to the media as an option to obtain statements from the author, who will not give interviews to the market in Spanish.

It is logical that the most plausible way to make this isolation visible is Intermezzo It was with a young man who consumes the algorithm that commercializes our loneliness, but in a binary way: girls look at ironic feminists who laugh at their wounds, boys look at men who promote gender hatred.

If Rooney was inspired by his life to write about an involuntary celibate, Murcian Gala Hernández López has taken home the César for best documentary short for Fluid mechanics (2022) starting from yours and a real one, Anathematic Anarchista man who posted a suicide note online in 2018. In this video essay that was born as a project for his doctoral thesis on screenshots, Hernández López delved into the community incel to find answers to why, as she herself states in the film, “the dream of our solitude produces data that is sold by the millions.”

It all started during a period of the filmmaker in Berlin and the feeling that the apps dating were boycotting any chance of falling in love. So what was going to be a documentary about how pick up artists from the 2000s (influencers that teach how to conquer a woman by overwhelming her) have given way to the incel As a hegemonic subjectivity of digital capitalism, it became a project that reflected the echo of his romantic isolation, of his critical view of the relationship market. “I approached the incel from what is called connected loneliness, the failure in new ways of generating romantic ties,” Hernández López explains in an audio exchange.

Her short film moves away from the media scaremongering that portrays these involuntary celibates as monstrous beings or anomalies of the system to agree that there is a structural problem in which adherence to this type of discourse is encouraged, favored by a type of ideological content market. They are exposed to the same systemic failures as women — worse jobs, worse access to housing, social isolation compared to community life —; the problem is how they react once they are depressed and how the algorithm serves them content that widens the gender gap with revengeful discourses.

Asking the wrong question

“It is not about romanticizing the incelI would be naive or naive if I expressed the idea that women are the ones who have to forge links with them. This is a job that must be faced by pedagogues, social workers, the educational system and society as a whole, especially from the perspective of public policies,” says the César winner. “The letter from the 200 men of French culture highlighting that the case of Gisèle Pélicot is not a matter of monsters, but of ordinary men, seems to me to be a step forward. I don’t know why it happens, but sometimes men seem to have more permeability to listen if it comes from another man than from a woman. At a certain point, let men be the ones to educate other men if they want to save heterosexuality. Although perhaps it doesn’t have to be saved, I also tell you,” she predicts, ironic.

George MacKay and Léa Seydoux in an image from ‘The Beast’. The films of Bélier

The director has been in contact with Bertrand Bonello, another director who has also explored the incel in his latest film, The Beast. “We had an exchange of emails about the coincidence in the point of analysis of our respective films: we both felt that the incel “It is not an exceptional monster, but a hyper-contemporary subjectivity that responds to the new digital capitalism. They are people who live in a kind of affective and emotional desert because they have never experienced gestures of tenderness from another person, and that can lead to frustration and from there to hatred.”

Hernández López believes that, deep down, the incel They are asking the wrong questions. “What I was trying to say in this letter to them, in a nutshell, was: ‘You don’t hate women, you hate capitalism.’” In Sally Rooney’s novel, Peter’s character does not go that far despite his Marxist knowledge, but he also seeks answers to his love agony when he asks himself, without fear of being wrong: “Doesn’t human sexuality always imply at its core a poignant insecurity of pathetic overtones, horrible to contemplate?”

