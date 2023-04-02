Terrible news has recently struck the world music scene like a bolt from the blue. Ryuichi Sakamotoa legendary Japanese musician and composer known throughout the world, passed away last year March 28th at the age of 71. The artist had long been ill with cancer.

In January 2021 he revealed to the public that the disease had returned, while in August 2022 he returned to talk about the problem, communicating that he was in the fourth stage. It was a long and hard battle for him.

Born in Nakano in 1952, Sakamoto he was very successful during his long career, even going so far as to win in 1987 a Oscar Prize for motion picture film L‘Last Emperor Of Bernardo Bertolucci.

Among his many works, he has also produced music for anime films such as The wings of Honneamiseand to him we owe the boot sound of the console SEGA Dreamcast. always for Dreamcasts acted as both composer and screenwriter in the development of the title LOL: Lack of Love of 2000, never arrived in the West.

