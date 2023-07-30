Prost’s truth

It took about a year and a half, 18 months of silence and reflection. Then Alain Prost spoke, taking advantage of the official announcement of theremoval of Laurent Rossi from the role of CEO of Alpine. Only at this point the four times of the French world, he had left his role as super-adviser to the French team at the start of 2022 raising questions of “personal relationships” to explain his farewell to the Renault family, he decided to reveal his own truth. Now it is clear to everyone, through the mouth of Prost himself, with whom relations were so ruined.

In an interview given to the French newspaper the team, in which he was also asked to comment on the profound revolution that the Enstone team has been experiencing in recent times, Prost fired a straight shot at Rossi, launching very harsh accusations against his compatriot and above all questioning the leadership style of the now ex Alpine CEO. In addition to Rossi, team principal Otmar Szafnauer and sporting director Alan Permane have also left the team. However, Prost’s attention is all for Rossi.

“Incompetent and arrogant”

“Laurent Rossi is the best example of the Dunning-Kruger effect – declared the champion from beyond the Alps, citing the famous study – that of a incompetent leader who thinks he can overcome his incompetence with his arrogance and his lack of humanity towards his troops“. Poisonous words, which erase any doubts about the reasons that prompted Prost to leave the Alpine family before the start of last championship.

“It is to be hoped that Friday’s decision to change more heads will come as a healthy electroshock for the team – added the former ensign of McLaren and Williams – I love this team and seeing them in this state today saddens and distresses me. It deserves better and has what it takes to get there”. The future of the Alpine could be in white, red and green colors, given the possible future advent of Mattia Binotto as the next team principal.