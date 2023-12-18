Rome, Mourinho and the renewal: the Friedkins are in no hurry

“I want to stay at Roma, if it doesn't happen it won't be because of my decision,” said José Mourinho after the defeat in Bologna. The Special One's contract expires at the end of the season and for now nothing is moving on the renewal front. According to Sky Sport, the words of the Portuguese coach “do not move the positions of the protagonists of the affair by an inch: The Friedkins don't make gut decisions, it's not their style. They appreciate the box office results, with the fans undoubtedly carried away by the Mourinho effect, but that's not enough: they evaluate the facts and the results, without haste (participation in the next very rich Champions League, for example, a tournament that will mark a clear boundary in terms of revenues between those who will be inside and those outside)”.

Mourinho renewal? Rosella Sensi: 'No coldness from Rome, the club rightly doesn't speak'

“I appreciate the coach's words, I hope for the continuation of Mourinho's contract at Roma and I appreciated his words at the press conference on Sunday.” Rosella Sensi says so to Adnkronos, returning to the Portuguese's extension with the club of which she was president. As for Rome's non-immediate response, “I haven't read about this coldness you write about. What the newspapers say is one thing, what the owners rightly don't say is another.”

Sensi, on his social media, had already shown on Sunday evening that he appreciated Mourinho's words immediately after the 2-0 defeat at Bologna's home ground: “I hope that what he said leads to important results, that it can allow Roma to have greater security. It means that he believes in our project, that he loves this place and that he understands the spirit of us Roman fans. Despite today's defeat, I think that Mourinho is the real added value of this team. He demonstrated it by taking us to two finals, he makes it count in every public defense of our Roma. And the fact that he doesn't want to abandon us can be the extra push.

Mourinho-Roma, renewal or farewell? Viola: “He must renew, he is fundamental to winning a scudetto”

“The Roma player wants a championship as quickly as possible: Mourinho can be fundamental for this reason I return to the successes of the past. Otherwise the club risks: if he doesn't stay, Roma would have to find someone of the highest level, otherwise they'll slice up someone suggested by Thiago Pinto in 30 seconds.” Ettore Viola, son of Dino, tells Adnkronos. “I speak as a football man who had the great president Viola as a teacher: Roma needs a charismatic coach, who encourages the players to come to the club, who talks with the president, who is liked by the good fans: Mourinho has all these characteristics. And what's more, he acts as an umbrella for the club: everyone likes him, he is idolized by the fans: let him remain as he pleases. But you have to have players.”

“Trapattoni won a thousand championships with Juve, then went to Cagliari and didn't have any top-quality players. A coach cannot medically heal players who tear themselves very easily, or find players on a free transfer. Furthermore, once Mourinho is confirmed I would like there to be more Italian players in significant quantities, because the success of the clubs is also in the nurseries.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

