There should be new ways to provide for old age. © Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

Around 16 million citizens have a Riester contract. There have long been more worthwhile models for old-age provision. Proposals for reform are now on the table.

Berlin – Citizens should be given new opportunities to make private and state-sponsored provisions for old age. A commission set up by the federal government presented proposals for a fundamental reform of private old-age provision. The core: The Riester pension should go – but with grandfathering for previous contracts.

Not only would improvements to the existing Riester system be recommended, but fundamentally new solutions, said Finance State Secretary Florian Toncar in Berlin. The aim of the initiative is to enable more returns and thus get more people to put government-sponsored money aside for later.

Problems with the Riester system

Because the previous Riester pension is not a successful model. Actually, the state-subsidized lifelong private pension should bring security to citizens whose statutory pension will not be sufficient in the future. It is funded with government grants and tax benefits. In addition, providers are obliged to guarantee paid-in contributions 100 percent, so that you do not take any risks.

But that’s why the return opportunities are also extremely limited. At the same time, there are high acquisition and administration costs that go to insurance companies and financial institutions. Many have therefore already decided not to continue paying into their Riester contracts.

16 million Riester contracts – but hardly any new ones

According to figures from the German insurance industry, there are currently around 16 million Riester contracts. Around ten million of them save through a classic insurance contract – bank savings plans and investment fund contracts are less common. Recently, however, fewer and fewer Riester contracts have been concluded.

The federal government is therefore concerned that people are not making sufficient provisions for old age. In the coalition agreement, the SPD, Greens and FDP therefore agreed to examine a reform.

Suggestion: Reward risk with higher returns

The working group is now proposing several products with which pensioners can also get more returns, depending on their own risk tolerance. In this way, old-age provision could also be offered with lower guarantees and therefore higher potential returns.

A retirement savings account, in which the money is invested in exchange-traded index funds (ETFs), for example, is to play a major role. In order to collect the state subsidy, the deposit would have to remain in place until retirement age is reached.

More risk should also be allowed with insurance models – by no longer guaranteeing 100 percent, but less of the contributions paid. In this way, the insurers could invest the contributions more profitably on the capital market. In addition, it should be easier to switch providers. Competing products should be able to be compared via a website.

Existing Riester contracts could be changed

Existing Riester contracts should remain valid for the time being – otherwise it would not be legally possible. However, if all contractual partners agree, they should also be able to be adapted so that they are competitive with the new products.

what should stay

The expert group consisting of politicians, scientists, social partners and consumer advocates wants to maintain the type of state support: There should continue to be allowances, special grants for young people and people with low incomes as well as the possibility of tax deductions for special expenses.

It is still unclear whether the limit of 2100 euros will be raised for this. The principle should also remain that no taxes are due during the investment phase, but then when the money is paid out – when the tax rate is probably lower due to the lower income at retirement age.

Recommendations not made unanimously

Not all recommendations are supported by all members of the expert commission. In some cases, there were majority decisions and there were also critical separate votes on certain points, Toncar said.

The Federation of German Consumer Organizations (vzbv) was disappointed because a publicly administered pension fund was rejected by a majority. You would automatically pay into such a fund if you did not actively opt out. The group had “no strength” for such a proposal, criticized vzbv boss Ramona Pop.

A publicly responsible pension fund with a wide range of long-term investments is clearly superior to private offers. From the point of view of consumer advocates, a reduced premium guarantee for insurance products is also unacceptable.

How to proceed with the proposal

The Ministry of Finance advocates a quick political understanding based on the expert’s proposal. The next step would be to draft a law. This would then have to be examined by the other departments and approved by the cabinet before it can come to the Bundestag. “I wish that we can carry out and complete the legislative process in 2024,” said Toncar. dpa