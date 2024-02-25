A few hours ago, the Environmental Commission of the Megalopolis (CAMe) announced the suspension of the atmospheric environmental contingency due to ozone in the Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico (ZMVM) starting at 3:00 p.m. this Sunday, February 25.

This measure is due to the decrease in the intensity of the high pressure system in the center of the country, thus improving atmospheric stability and increasing wind speed in the region.

Under this context, the Hoy no Circula program returned to normal, and so that you do not have a problem when you leave home and circulate through the capital city, at Debate we remind you of the environmental guidelines.

No circulation today for Monday, February 26

Like every Monday, Vehicles with holograms 1 and 2, yellow stickers and plates with endings 5 ​​and 6 do not circulate. Those who wish to verify if their vehicle can circulate can use the official portal of Mexico City: https://hoynocircula.cdmx.gob.mx/. You only need to enter the hologram and the last digit of the plate to obtain the information.

The vehicle restriction program, known as Hoy No Circula, operates every day of the week with a constant schedule. It starts at 5:00 a.m. and ends at 10:00 p.m., according to the Environment Secretariat of Mexico City, covering a total of 17 hours a day.

Take into account that the program covers the 16 municipalities of Mexico City, as well as 18 neighboring municipalities of the State of Mexico. There are some exceptions for certain vehicles, such as those with hologram zero, double zero, agricultural tractors, construction machinery, motorcycles, electric cars, hybrid vehicles, classic cars, emergency vehicles, for people with disabilities and with tourist passes.