Will it no longer be necessary to wait nine months for the baby to be born and its mother will not feel the painful contractions? This Baba Vanga’s prophecy could have an impact on births, For this reason, many wonder if it is a goodbye to real humans, since Artificial Intelligence never ceases to amaze.

The mystic Vangelia Pandeva Dimitrova, better known as Baba Vanga, left events for the future, for this 2023, she established among her prophecies, increase in solar radiation, changes in the Earth’s orbit, environmental crisis, explosion in a nuclear plant, and one of the most terrifying and surprising for many, the birth control.

The Bulgarian clairvoyant and herbalist, was born on October 3, 1911, Strumica Municipality, North Macedonia, at the age of 12 she had a mysterious accident in which she lost her sight, but something surprising and inexplicable happened, she began to see through dimensions, for which, despite dying in 1996 at the age of 85, he left prophecies up to 5079.

For this reason, the so-called Nostradamus of the Balkans has made terrifying predictions that have already come true, such as the fall of the Twin Towers and the arrival of the covid, which is why many follow their announcements.

The famous Baba Vanga, left predictions for posterity, therefore, everyone is waiting to see if they will come true, since they are chilling, one of the most impressive for this 2023, are controlled births, according to 2022 records, the world population reached the 8 billion.

Although there are methods of natality control, such as sterilization, abstinence, barrier or hormonal categories, the clairvoyant left everyone impressed by her prophecy.

Baba Vanga, the Nostradamus of the Balkans, among her prophecies for 2023, warned that given the excessive population growth, it would cause the governments ban natural human birthsI would control the birth with drastic methods that would scare everyone.