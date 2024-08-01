Tigers He made his debut on the right foot in the Leagues Cup 2024because in a duel of Mexicans he beat the Puebla in it Shell Energy Stadiumthanks to the targets of Sebastian Cordova and Diego ReyesWith this result, the locals dismissed La Franja from the competition and will now seek to become leaders of the East Group 3 in front of Inter Miaminext Saturday, August 3rd.
One of the most emotional moments before the start of the match was when the Argentine goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman He approached his family to greet them, in what was his return to the courts after five months after having been injured and having been sanctioned for the use of a laser in the Classic Royalthanks to the fact that said punishment only applies in the Liga MX.
As for the clash, not even a minute had passed when the felines went ahead, with Sebastian Cordova Taking advantage of a bad clearance by the defense and the complicity of the goalkeeper Miguel JimenezHowever, the tie came at 12′ thanks to a bad clearance by the feline defense that took advantage Diego de Buen from outside the area to hit it hard and beat the Paton Guzman.
By the 70th minute, La Franja was left with ten men due to the expulsion of the Canadian Lucas Cavallini after a struggle with Jesus Angulo. Despite this, the Camoteros were closer to scoring, since at 81′, the Paraguayan Sebastian Olmedo He released a shot that was saved Guzman.
Similarly, at 84′, the U responded to the rival attack with a strong shot from the Argentine Juan Brunettabut The Wacho Jimenez He deflected it correctly, unfortunately for the people of Puebla, in the next play the goal for Monterrey appeared, after Marcelo Flores He would send a cross from the right side, finding Diego Reyeswho headed in to restore the lead for good.
