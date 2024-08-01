Tigres debuts in Leagues Cup with a win (2-1) against Puebla. 🐯💥 Córdova and Diego Reyes were the scorers of the match. pic.twitter.com/xbyfYJ0wR2 — RG La Deportiva (@rg690) August 1, 2024

As for the clash, not even a minute had passed when the felines went ahead, with Sebastian Cordova Taking advantage of a bad clearance by the defense and the complicity of the goalkeeper Miguel JimenezHowever, the tie came at 12′ thanks to a bad clearance by the feline defense that took advantage Diego de Buen from outside the area to hit it hard and beat the Paton Guzman.

Special moment for Nahuel Guzmán!💛 This is how the Tigres goalkeeper experienced his return to the field with his loved ones. Five months later, ‘Patón’ is playing again with the feline jersey.⚽️#Tigers #LeaguesCupXAzteca pic.twitter.com/yG2FMKC8H8 — TV Azteca Sports (@AztecaDeportes) August 1, 2024

Similarly, at 84′, the U responded to the rival attack with a strong shot from the Argentine Juan Brunettabut The Wacho Jimenez He deflected it correctly, unfortunately for the people of Puebla, in the next play the goal for Monterrey appeared, after Marcelo Flores He would send a cross from the right side, finding Diego Reyeswho headed in to restore the lead for good.