The protected gas market in Italy is destined to end, after many years of postponements and indecisions. The official date has in fact been set for January 10, 2024, and it is a decision that marks a significant turning point in the Italian energy landscape. From this date, all consumers will necessarily have to switch to the free market. This transition represents a critical moment that requires careful planning and effective communication, both from regulatory bodies such as ARERA and from supply companies.

What is the free market and differences with the protected market:

The free market, as its name explains, allows energy suppliers to compete with each other, with the aim of offering services at competitive prices and not defined by the Energy Authority (ARERA). Unlike the free market, however, the protected one imposed a precise price, calculated by ARERA based on the conditions of the raw materials market. In short, it was the state that regulated these tariffs, and suppliers were forced to adapt accordingly.

But why was the protected gas and electricity market originally introduced? The answer is very simple: to calm prices, allowing citizens to access such a fundamental service without having to suffer unjustified increases. On the other hand, to date the free market will paradoxically provide superior protection, due to an ever-increasing number of supply companies, which obviously fuels free competition and broadens the options available to citizens.

Furthermore, in the free market, suppliers can offer personalized packages and discounts for new customers, along with other special options, defined for example based on the amount of energy or gas used. Another important difference concerns the quality of the service: in the free market, suppliers have the objective of attracting and retaining customers, and for this reason they tend to invest more in a consumer-oriented strategy.

How will the transition to the free market happen?

The transition to the free market will be a gradual but well-structured process, with the aim of making it as least traumatic as possible. First, a large-scale information campaign has been launched to ensure that all consumers are aware of the upcoming changes. The same goes for the clarifications on the differences with the protected market, which we anticipated just above.

Obviously, energy suppliers will also have to be ready for the transition, for example by preparing to cope with a large volume of requests, with the aim of always providing a quality service. Returning to the focus of the topic, the transition will take place avoiding drastic situations such as the interruption of service provision. In the event that users decide not to do anything, therefore not to sign a contract with a free market operator, they will be assigned a default one, which can however be changed.

The deadline could be extended:

The current deadline for the closure of the enhanced protection market, and therefore for the entry of the free market as the only option available to users, could be postponed by a few months. A question that transpires from the words of Vannia Gava, deputy minister of the environment, who anticipated this possibility. The postponement of the date, currently set for 10 January 2024, would be due to the desire to simplify the procedures for exiting the protected market, making them clearer and more accessible for consumers. We therefore just have to wait for further news on the matter.