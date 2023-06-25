Chivas de Guadalajara returned to the foreground of the MX League in the Clausura 2023 tournament. Under the orders of Veljko Paunovic, the Sacred Flock managed to return to a final and revealed a face that he had not shown for a long time. After this great performance, the expectations for the red and white squad have grown.
whatBut Chivas will be able to repeat his performance at the Apertura 2023? The Sacred Flock has only managed to hire Óscar Whalley and Ricardo Marín for the next contest. Negotiations for Luca Martínez Dupuy are still without progress and everything seems that Alan Pulido will end up coming to Cruz Azul.
To this we must add the possible departure of some basic forces players who have not found a place in the first team. In this situation they are Sebastian Perez BouquetRaul Rangel and Diego Campillo del Campo.
According to the most recent reports, Perez Bouquetconsidered at the time as one of the most promising players in the rojiblanca academy, would be close to signing with FC Juarez. This information indicates that Bravos seeks to definitively buy the ‘jewel’ of Chivas de Guadalajara, but that the Flock only wants to give it up.
In the same situation is Diego Campillo, one of the figures of Tapatío in the Expansion League. The 21-year-old central defender has not been considered by Paunovic for the first team and could leave the institution in this summer market.
According to some journalistic reports, FC Juárez, León and Querétaro are interested in adding the young defender to their ranks for the Apertura 2023.
Finally, there is the case of Raúl ‘Tala’ Rangel. The goalkeeper would seek to leave Chivas due to the arrival of Whalley and after being relegated to the role of third goalkeeper. So far it is unknown what his next team could be.
