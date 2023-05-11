When some intellectual falls from the television cherry, I remember the expert on Joyce de Expensive Daily that after thirty years despising television, he ends up subjugated by a soap opera, which leads him to yell at Enzensberger and write to the Pope that soap operas are the only salvation for “the closed selfishness of families.”

It is common from certain vantage points of erudition to express disdain against the popular, hence the surprise of seeing a good number of left-wing thinkers, a subspecies that usually exhibits a great sense of social justice, but very little humor, suffer an epiphany, Save me It is no longer the epitome of trash TV but, and according to the desperation of its laments, almost a public service, as necessary for the elderly as Sintrom. This express revisionism has an explanation: they have realized, belatedly, that Ana Rosa’s editorial line is much more dangerous than Lydia Lozano’s pimps.

Fourteen years of the program have gone a long way, and not all of it has been good. It has been the most original, fun and unprejudiced format in recent times; it has also exuded classism, misogyny and mobbing disguised as a show For a long time the most free Save me it was dealt a fatal blow by the ultra-conservative Turkish series. To make it crazy, Telecinco franchises its morning container of hoaxes and interested misinformation that will now spread through the grill like the darkness of Mordor.

Jorge Javier was wrong, Save me It is not from reds and fags, it is from Mediaset, a company that no longer wants to sell visco-elastic mattresses, it may not even have an interest in recovering audience leadership. What she wants is to be Fox News, a maker of kings, putting up and taking down governments, and that requires fewer scruples than, although it may seem impossible to some, she has. Save me.

