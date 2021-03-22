Streams grew a lot during 2020 due to the issue of the pandemic and that many people were consuming content through various platforms. The office of streamer it became complicated by the amount of competition that arose.

From all the offer that exists online arises a streamer that it’s called Ludwig, who has just taken a test that seems to have no direct rival on any platform streaming.

What is it about? Well, it’s very simple, this streamer made a continuous transmission where for each new subscription, 10 more seconds were added to the stream. Okay, Ludwig gathered the not inconsiderable figure of 2 million subscribers, so imagine the issue when the broadcast is going to end.

Now, this streamer appears asleep, when he plays, talks about ‘things’ and so on. It is not that you follow him to the bathroom or to buy bread, this has its limits and, apparently, he has not broken any kind of guideline in Twitch, which allows you to stay on the air. What is a fact is that going to see it live is a problem and we do not know if it is a problem with the streaming service.

Why did this streamer get rich?

Go, Ludwig it is no streamer Again, I could even say that he is a recognized personality in Twitch and with a solid base of followers. Now, just for doing this exercise, he earned the not inconsiderable amount of $ 298,000, just over six million pesos.

The figure is a scandal, especially for the time invested, which could mean throwing in the towel and getting away with it. Ludwig He did a remarkable job and it is not seen that anyone is going to stop him.

It is worth noting that the work of streamer seems straightforward, however, to most users of Twitch 3 or 4 people see them and from there they do not pass. That means that what it achieves Ludwig It is from a small group of users who have a proven reputation.

