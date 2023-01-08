EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

To describe what they experienced during their design class last year, students at the ORT Argentina Technical School, in Buenos Aires, use a word that few associate with education: freedom. “It was something special, because they gave us the freedom to choose what materials to use and how to do it. We could even make mistakes”, says Facundo Ozan, 17 years old, and one of the students who learned, for a few months, to investigate, invent and create biomaterials. Instead of coming into the classroom, sitting down, and taking note of what his teacher, Paula Sapochnik, was saying, he and his 30 classmates would get together in groups, take out tools like cornstarch, flour, vinegar, charcoal, pots, and small stoves to explore mixtures that allow them to replace plastics, one of the most widely used materials worldwide, but also the most polluting. More than a classroom, his classroom resembled a kitchen.

Biomaterials, explains Sapochnik, a teacher and industrial designer, are elements that, when discarded, return to the life cycle as nature does, so they do not generate waste. For this reason, when the school, which is private, gave her the option of rethinking the curriculum of the subject it taught from scratch, she thought of an initiative that would consider more the needs of today’s world. “Before, I had to teach about all the plastics that exist, where they come from, what are the production processes to obtain it and what to do with them. And there was only a very short space to talk about recycling and caring for the environment, ”she recalls. According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), in just seven decades aquatic ecosystems have received 140 million tons of plastic.

A substitute for plastic made from carbon. ORT Argentina Technical School (Courtesy)

But Sapochnik wasn’t very sure how to create biomaterials, so he turned to the experience of Violeta Salama, a teacher of the same design subject, but one year higher, and who was his former student when he passed through the ORT Argentina technical school. “I studied industrial design when the issue of sustainability was not even thought about, when there was no environmental revolution,” says Salama. But after working in an acrylic company where tons of this material was discarded and later teaching at the University of Buenos Aires, she “got bitten by the bug of how to reuse the so-called garbage.” In fact, they combined their projects and, now, after going through Sapochnik’s class, where they learn to create biomaterials, the more than 60 students from each grade go on to Salama’s course, who teaches them what and how they can use biomaterials. : making spoons with coffee residues is one of the examples that has already seen the light of day.

It has been a trial and error job. Literal. The students had to investigate what ingredients they could use and jump into combining them to see what would happen. “The first time it went wrong. Everything fell apart for us, it was a quilombo,” Facundo now recalls. But later, together with his group, they managed to create up to five biomaterials. “We played by combining different amounts of one product or another,” adds student Delfina Nau Carrasco, 16. “We also tested what would happen if the mixture was put on a film or on an aluminum surface, because it could change its texture,” she says, clarifying that physics and chemistry have always captivated her.

Thus they were creating various biomaterials. Those that went wrong were not considered failure, but experience. “If they didn’t do well, it didn’t mean the students failed,” says Sapochnik. And those that worked, were added to the “material library”, a library of biomaterials that the school created so that the next grades do not start from scratch, but can try and consult what the students who previously passed through there have already created. .

The “material library” created by Sapochnik and his students. ORT Argentina Technical School (Courtesy)

The material library currently consists of several technical sheets in which there is not only a test of the biomaterial in a sample of 8×8 centimeters, but also instructions on how it was made and with what inputs. “It is useless to learn, or to make these biomaterials, if one does not relay the information to others”, comments the teacher. Even Delfina, her student, warns that she hopes that the idea will be replicated in other schools. “It’s not just about the reuse part, but it’s a subject that gives you freedom and independence to work with, as well as the opportunity to be wrong,” she says.

This —that education is environmental, free, a game, a kitchen— were the reasons why the material library was recognized last year with two UNICEF awards: one at the Latin American level, known as Guardians of the Climate, and another international, called the Teachers COP, which was awarded during the Climate Change Summit (COP27) that was held last November in Egypt. “These climate conferences have shown that there are many actions on environmental care outside the classroom, so they have tried to understand and see how to incorporate them into what happens inside the classroom,” says Sapochnik. In the end, in a context of several environmental crises, education must be a tool to face them and, perhaps, overcome them.