Johnny Depp has officially returned to acting and, after the media trial against Amber Heard, his new role is more than unexpected, especially since his fans expected to see him until the premiere of the French film “La favourite”. However, the renowned actor has gone ahead and has surprised with a new character, with which he would be definitively saying goodbye to Jack Sparrow and “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

It is a short film made for the promotion of the mobile game “Sea of ​​Dawn” by Mosasaur Studio, in which Depp becomes an eccentric and experienced explorer and collector of trinkets —which at times reminds us of the pirate owner of El Perla Negra— called Phillip Artoosh.

Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean.” Photo: Disney

The first comments on the video available on the Superpixel channel on YouTube agree that, despite the problems the actor has faced in recent years, Johnny still maintains his high level of acting.

“It is brilliant. He certainly hasn’t lost his fantastic acting ability. for characters. And to think that this is a promo for a game! WB and Disney, you lost…”, wrote a user along with other similar messages that support the Hollywood star.

Likewise, Johnny Depp mentions in another behind-the-scenes video of the short film: “If there’s an opportunity for humor, I’m going to take it. That’s one of the things I want to see. I want to look at a character who has the audacity to do things that I would never do.”

Johnny Depp and his future in the cinema

After losing his roles as Jack Sparrow and Grindelwald in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Fantastic Animals” sagas -Disney and Warner Bros franchises-, it was confirmed that Johnny Depp will return to the cinema (and possibly Netflix) with the tape “La favourite”, in which he will play King Louis XV.

Johnny Depp’s future in the cinema is not yet fully defined, but after winning the case against Amber Heard, his fans hope to see him soon in a new movie. Photo: AFP

Beyond that project nothing was known, something that has changed today thanks to this new short film, entitled “Adventurer’s game”.