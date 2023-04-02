Savona – It was called Marco Marras Casu but for everyone it was Penelope Please, his stage name. She passed away at the age of 50, leaving many friends, followers and fans stunned. He was very famous in the underground world and doubly since in 2020 he had conquered the title of Miss Drag Queen Italy. He had also taken seduction courses in Genoa, in a boutique on via dei Giustiniani, with his eccentric personality, sympathy, his nonconformism. He knew how to joke but at the same time make people think. She was a versatile, disruptive, sensitive artist. She too could be heard on the radio and even here she had her own large following of enchanted enthusiasts. You said Penelope Please and everyone identified her. That’s why now her condolences for her departure from the scene at just 50 is arousing a lot of emotion not only in Savonahis city, and Genoa, where he had worked a lot, but also in Milan, Rome, Turin, where everyone in the underground world knew him.

Penelope Please

Performer, Drag Queen, even a bit of a personal trainer for his art of bringing courage out of people. She was very popular on social media where since Sunday evening her profiles have overflowed with messages of sadness and farewell. The staff of Miss Drag Queen Italia remembered the artist from Savona with a message posted on the contest’s Facebook page. “Thank you Penelope Please for giving us your sympathy! You will always be our Miss! The entire drag community and Mamamia cling to the family and its closest loved ones”.