This is undoubtedly very important news for those who play on PC, and want to update their machines. Information has emerged since last March that the prices on memory modules RAM they could get more expensive this year.

All because the costs in the contracts of DRAM they rose 10% last January. That would mean that part of that increase would pass to the consumer, and there are related signs.

RAM could get expensive very soon

The CEO of Micron, Sanjay mehrotra, warned investors of a ‘severe supply shortage’, which has led to a ‘rapid rise’ of the prices of the DRAM (Dynamic Random Access Memory).

That is why he expects its prices to continue increasing as the year progresses. The problem is that not only RAM is going up in price, but other computer components. It is a spiral that only means trouble.

By contrast, Acer, which is dedicated to making computers, pointed out that the availability of graphics card chips and the CPU itself will progressively improve this year.

Micron it is suffering more of this situation due to an earthquake that happened last December. This caused a power failure in the company’s factories that affected its production capacity. Added to that are some climate-related issues in Taiwan.

Micron has been affected by certain situations

What is the most recommended at this time? There are those who say that the best thing is to get RAM before it goes up in price both in physical stores and online.

At least before the hoarders start taking advantage. Unfortunately, this is unavoidable when the various component production line is affected. So it is best to take precautions and act soon.

Micron Technology is a company based in Boise, Idaho, in the US It is one of the largest semiconductor producers in the world. He is a manufacturer of memories DRAM Y SDRAM, as well as those of type Flash Y SSD.

It is associated with Intel and its products stand out for their innovation around the world. So comments from your CEO are to be taken into account. We will see how things go in 2021.

Fountain.



