













Goodbye Oshi no Ko: HIDIVE leaves Latin America









HIDIVE announced through an email to its Spanish-speaking users that its service will no longer be available in its region as of December 14, 2023. For obvious reasons they will no longer charge you – in case you were subscribed – and you can enjoy the content until the 31st of the same month.

It is worth noting that one of the reasons for hiring this service was to see Oshi no Ko, which is not available anywhere else. Of course, there is always the possibility that the content that is there licensed for our region jumps to another service, but until that happens, we could not guarantee anything.

Source: HIDIVE

To give you a good idea, at least in Spain you already know that in Select Vision you can continue watching Oshi no Ko when HIDIVE stop providing service in your country. The thing is that in Latin America we don’t know anything.

HIDIVE: Content that would be worth watching before it closes in our region

One of the reasons why many hired HIDIVE was that they had the anime of Oshi no Ko. For them it was enough reason to pay the subscription month after month.

Now, beyond that, what can you see? To give you an idea, it has 12 series in simulcast, a more or less decent movie section.

For example, you can find the following animes:

Akame ga Kill

Chihayafuru

Dive!!

Flowers of Evil

Food Wars

Getter Robo Arc

Himouto Umaru-chan

Urusei Yatsura

No Game no Life

Oshi no Ko

There is content for everything and for all tastes and it is worth giving it a chance if you have not yet tried the HIDIVE service. Now it’s a matter of knowing where all those anime that were exclusive to the region are going to fall. Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

