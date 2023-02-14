Toei Company Ltd. makes the sad announcement of the recent passing of its chairman and CEO Osamu Tezuka, who died at the age of 62. Probably the title may have misled someone, but it is simply a case of homonymy with the famous mangaka, who has been deceased for a very long time now (in 1989 to be exact).

The funeral will be held privately with only loved ones, but a memorial service is scheduled to be held at a date to be determined.

Born in March 1960, Tezuka joined Toei in 1983 and began his career by changing various positions over the years, becoming the president and CEO of the company in June 2020.

Toei has already announced that it will be Noriyuki Tada to take over the role of president, a position he will hold while also maintaining his current roles.

