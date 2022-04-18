MF CARTAGENA. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 00:32



‘Cántame Cartagena’ will offer performances by local and regional groups starting next May in the port city. In principle, they will be held on Wednesdays in the Mister Witt Café room, although it is planned to expand the program and the establishments that host it.

This new initiative, according to Carlos Piñana, mayor delegate of Culture, is the result of public-private collaboration between the City of Cartagena and the businessmen of the municipality who run spaces that can host live music. “It will serve to revitalize these establishments and to support the local artistic fabric, offering them more spaces to develop their cultural projects and initiatives.”

The group Goodbye November will be in charge of opening the program on May 4. Artists such as Rio Viré, Eddie Rever, Noa Caleo or Luis Yor, among others, will also be part of the program. The rest of the groups and the days of the performances are yet to close. With this new initiative, “we not only want to give the emerging bands of Cartagena a chance, but also promote the hotel industry and create more entertainment on Wednesday nights, a day when there are not too many options, especially for the young people”, says ‘Pani’ Hernández Hernández, CEO of Dinamia Servicios Globales.

The Association for the Love of Art already brings together some 70 artists.

Tickets, whose price will range between 5 and 10 euros, can already be purchased at Mister Witt Café, on Calle Tolosa Latour.